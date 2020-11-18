Growth in the Demand for Dairy Products Having Extended Shelff Life Drives the Market for UHT Processing in ihe Global UHT Processing Market

The UHT Processing market is estimated to reach USD 3.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to account for USD 6.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

According to the Dairy International Foods Association, “Ultra High Temperature (UHT) involves heating the milk using commercially sterile equipment and filling it under aseptic conditions into hermetically sealed packaging. The product is termed “shelf-stable” and does not need refrigeration until opened. All aseptic operations must file their processes with the Food and Drug Administration’s “Process Authority.” There is no set time or temperature for aseptic processing; the Process Authority establishes and validates the proper time and temperature based on the equipment used and the products being processed.

Based on mode of equipment operation, the indirect UHT processing segment accounts for the largest share in the UHT processing market in 2019. In indirect UHT processing, the product and the heating medium are not in direct contact with each other; but are separated by the equipment’s contact surface. The heating mediums for this equipment are either tubular heat exchangers or plate heat exchangers. Indirect UHT processing Indirect heatings is a safer method as the food product does not coe in direct contact contact wit the heat source. Due to this, this method is used majorly in the processing of dairy industry.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=137096284

Based on application, the milk segment accounted for the largest share in the UHT processing market in 2019. The UHT processing market for milk is estimated to be the largest. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR since milk, being one of the most important essential commodities, is the product which consumers need to store for future consumption. The dairy desserts segment is estimated to be the second largest.

Based on end-product form, the liquid segment accounts for the largest share in the UHT processing market in 2019. As most essential products such as milk, juices, and other dairy products such as buttermilk are liquid, this segment dominates the UHT processing market for the processing of iquid end-products. However, semi-liquid products such as yogurt, sauces, and condensed milk are increasing in demand due to consumer preference for purchasing dairy products with extended shelf life. Thus, the semi-liquid segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2020 to 2025, since the market for such products remains in its growth stage, thereby leaving many opportunities for growth open.

The market for UHT processing in the European region has been propelled by a large consumer base for such products, with much of the population taking to drinking UHT processed milk. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing and second-largest market for UHT processing in the world. The two major countries that contributed to the largest market share in this region are Australia and India.

Europe was the most prominent region for the UHT processing market, occupying about 44.5% of the market share in 2019, with France, Germany, Spain, and Italy being the major countries of the region. The market for UHT processing in the region has been propelled by a large consumer base for such products, with most of the population taking to drinking UHT processed milk. In countries such as Spain, where temperatures remain higher than other countries in the region, the market for UHT products is popular, as the consumption of shelf-stable UHT milk helps save on refrigeration costs.

Make an Inquiry:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=137096284

UHT equipment manufacturers are focusing on expanding their multifunctional utility plants in the market. Leading players operating in the industrial alcohol market include Tetra Laval International S.A. (Tetra Laval) (Switzerland), SPX Flow (US), GEA Group (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), and Elecster Oyj (Finland), Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery (China), Microthermics (US), REDA S.P.A. (Italy), Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery (China), TESSA I.E.C Group (Israel), Stephan Machinery Gmbh (Germany), GOMA Engineering (India), Nanjing Prosky Food Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd (China), JBT (US), Neologic Engineers Private Ltd.(India), M&E Trading Gmbh & Co KG (Germany), Iwai Kikai Kogyo Co., Ltd (Japan)., Machine Point Group (Spain), Krones AG(Germany), Paul Muellar Company (US), IMA Group (Italy), Feldmeier Equipment Inc (US), Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland B.V. (Netherlands), Highland Equipment Inc.(Canada), Repute Engineers Private Limited (India).