Blood Warmer Devices/Sample Warmer Market Worth $225.6 Million – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Strategies Adopted by Them

According to the new market research report “Blood Warmer Devices/Sample Warmer Market by Sample (Blood, Embryo, Ovum, Semen), End User (Hospital, Blood Bank, Transfusion Center, Tissue Bank), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Blood Warmer Devices Market is expected to reach USD 225.6 Million, at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

Increasing Burden of Hypothermia Cases

Increasing Number of Surgeries

Growing Number of Trauma Cases

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By sample type, the blood warmer devices market is classified into blood samples and other samples. The blood samples segment is expected to lead the global market. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing demand for blood and blood products.

By end user, the sample warmers device market is segmented into hospitals, blood banks & transfusion centers, and tissue banks. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. The rising number of blood transfusions and growing requirement of blood in surgical treatments which is a major factor responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the sample warmer devices market by sample type, end user, and region

To forecast revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To identify the micromarkets with respect to drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market

To analyze market segments and subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Based on region, the blood warmer devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the sample warmer devices market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of hypothermia, growing volume of surgical procedures, and the increasing number of trauma cases of blood warmer devices/sample warmer products in the region as compared to other regions.

Key players in the blood warmer devices market include 3M (US), BD (US), The 37Company (Netherlands), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Stryker (US), Sarstedt (Germany), Barkey (Germany), Stihler Electronic (Germany), Belmont instrument (US), Biegler (Austria), and EMIT (US).