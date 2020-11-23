Market Leadership in Application Virtualization Market | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Nov-23 — According to a research report “Application Virtualization Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Education, Construction, and IT and Telecom), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The Application virtualization market size is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2018 to USD 4.4 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period.Solution for lengthy application installation process with improved security and simplifying the overall application lifecycle are the major growth factors for the Application virtualization market.

The Application Virtualization Market includes major vendors, such as Microsoft (US), Symantec Corporation (US), VMware (US), Citrix Systems (US), Red Hat (US), Oracle (US), Google (US), Dell (US), Micro Focus (UK), Parallels International (US), Systancia (France), Accops (India), NComputing (South Korea), Sangfor Technologies (China), NextAxiom Technology (US).

The players have implemented various growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. Key players such as Microsoft, Symantec, VMware, and Citrix have majorly adopted strategies, such as new product enhancements, acquisitions, and partnerships, to expand their product portfolios and grow further in the Application virtualization market.

In September 2018, Microsoft in collaboration with Adobe and SAP collaborated to empower a new generation of customer experiences. These three players teamed up to connect the customers data across their organizations, extract powerful insights from this data and to deliver intelligent services with AI.

In September 2018, VMware introduced new versions of its VMware workstation (Workstation 15) and VMware fusion solutions (Fusion 11). Workstation 15 REST API enables developers to integrate with third party tools and automate development, design and testing tasks. While, Fusion 11 provides improved developer-oriented controls and user interface improvements.

In September 2018, Micro Focus launched new data protection solutions for virtualized and hybrid IT environments. These solutions would help companies to address new security, availability, cost, and data governance needs.

In May 2018, Red Hat released Red Hat virtualization 4.2, a new version of Red Hat Virtualization. With virtualization 4.2, productivity, application and operational performance and availability is increased. It also delivers improved integration across the open hybrid cloud environment.

In January 2018, Dell updated its thin client software and operation tools to enable organizations to set up, manage, and scale Dell digital workspace or VDI solutions

VMware is the leading player in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions. The company believes in providing cost effective solutions to its customers to gain a competitive advantage in the cloud and virtualization market. The strategic intent of VMware is to leverage its existing brand image and increase its products and services offerings in the current global market. The strategy of the company is to provide virtual workspace to its end users to provide secure access to data and applications. The company focuses on implementing a partner centric strategy which involves enhancement of the virtualization technology through co-development, joint marketing, and collaboration. As part of the strategy the company believes in business acquisitions and it also focuses on joint ventures with the companies that offer similar products, services, and technology.

