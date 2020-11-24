New Book by David Dephy: Eastern Star

New York City, NY, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by David Dephy Eastern Star hitting stores everywhere now.

David Dephy’s exuberant poems shout from the streets of Georgia to New York City. His work is honest and returns again and again to the idea of eternal hope, and freedom, despite the circumstances. When he writes, “The trust is the heart of prescience,” the reader is reminded that there is something eternal for Dephy and at the heart of everything, there must be acceptance. – Gloria Monaghan is an award-winning poet, author of the poetry books Flawed (Finishing Line Press, 2011) The Garden (Flutter Press, 2015) False Spring (Adelaide Books, 2019) Hydrangea (Kelsay Press, 2020)

When I first saw David Dephy read “Eastern Star,” I thought of William Blake. It was an instinctive response, rather than critical or intellectual, born of the poem’s aphoristic intelligence, its refusal to reduce the world to the commonplace. That same engagement shimmers through this book, when the poet’s reflection in the mirror asks, “Would life be better if we could forget the past … forget the present?” And again, “Build or destroy — there is one choice, / there is no judge …” I think Mr. Blake would be pleased. – Aaron Fischer is an award-winning poet. An author of the chapbook, Black Stars of Blood: The Weegee Poems (Main Street Rag, 2018)

David Dephy is a Georgian/American award-winning poet and novelist, the winner of the Spillwords Poetry Award, and the finalist of the Adelaide Literary Awards for the category of Best Poem. He is named as A Literature Luminary by Bowery Poetry and The Incomparable Poet by Statorec. His works have been published and anthologized in the USA, UK, and all over the world by many literary magazines, journals, and publishing houses. He lives in New York.

