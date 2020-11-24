Humanitarian Welfare and Research Foundation (HWARF) conducted a blood donation camp to aid treatments at government hospitals across Mumbai

Mumbai, India, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Due to the COVID Pandemic, there has been a huge shortage of blood in blood banks across the world and the demand for the same witnesses acceleration with each passing day causing healthcare facilities, especially government hospitals to face several limitations while trying to treat patients. Some hospitals have even had to postpone their scheduled surgeries due to this issue. This is impacting many patients who are in need of immediate treatment. Humanitarian Welfare and Research Foundation (HWARF) conducted a 1-day Blood Donation Camp On Sunday 22nd November 2020 at Seva Mandal Education Society (SNDT Women’s University) Matunga, Mumbai, between 9am to 4pm.

The camp witnessed turnout for participation in a good number not just from the neighbourhood but from people all around the city including doctors, social workers and activists, policemen and more.The celebrity health conscious bodybuilders and trainers like Sandeep Tambe and Natasha Pradhan also joined the list of donors. While maintaining sanitation and hygiene as a priority, the camp did a proper check-up of the donors to ensure that they were healthy and did not carry any symptoms of cold, cough, fever, etc.

HWARF is involved in executing various Not-For-Profit activities in an attempt to contribute to the welfare of the society that we live in. Currently, they are focusing on organizing Blood donation camps in and around Mumbai. This particular camp was organised and executed thoroughly by HWARF, strongly supported by the team of Sir. J. J. Hospital Blood Bank. All the Blood collected will be directed towards patients coming to Sir JJ Hospital for treatment. With this event, the mission of the organisation was to assimilate citizens who are willing to donate blood and truly save the lives of people that are in need. HWARF and Sir JJ Hospital Blood Bank is determined to conduct a series of such Blood Donation Drives in and around the Mumbai region spanning areas till Panvel, Palghar, Badlapur and Shahapur, the next being in Jogeshwari. These drives are planned to be continuous for some time to come and help the government healthcare facilities execute their surgeries on time. “

Lions Club of International District, Mumbai City Amateure Cycling Association, Mumbai, Aawaz National News, Veermata Jijabai Technology Institute, SRK Foundation, Garja Maharashtra News Channel and Mumbai Police (Sion/ Matunga/Wadala/Antop Hill), Deva Group, Berry Blossom, 92.7 Big Fm lent their support to the event. Communication partner for the same was Bubble Communication. “This is truly the need of the hour and it is the responsibility of each one of us, as the citizens of this nation, to help individuals in need. Your support might end up saving a life and we all know how crucial that during this time.” said Mrs. Christine Swaminathan, Trustee, HWARF. For pledging support and undertaking a formal registration, one can drop in a mail at hwarfngo@gmail.com.