Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

The global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market size was estimated at USD 431.6 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 890.3 million by 2025. The global market for chlorinated polyethylene is expected to witness an exponential growth over the forecast period due to its broad spectrum of application and advancement of technology. Chlorinated polyethylene resins and thermoplastic polymers elastomers are having physical and chemical properties improved. Thereof are used as the thermoplastic elastomer, for modifying various resins such as Polyethyelene (PE), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Chlorinated polyethylene resins provide resistance against abrasion, weather, oil, heat, fire, and chemicals.

Other (PE-C) properties include excellent mechanical and physical properties, high charge acceptance, tensile strength and low-temperature performance. Applications of resins and chlorinated polyethylene elastomers include geo-membranes, as an impact modifier and a flexible sheet, roofing membranes, molded shapes, automotive extrusions and cable sheaths and as polymer based. The growing demand for resins and elastomers chlorinated polyethylene impact change request should drive market growth. Impact modification is the largest application of the PE-C in terms of consumption. It is widely used for modifying the impact of PVC fence, terrace, window profiles, pipes and vinyl siding.

CPEs are added to PVC formulations, PE, and PP plastic products to improve weather resistance, the welding strength, low-temperature performance, and impact resistance. In addition, the growing demand for the flexible sheet in electrical son and cables, roofing applications and rubber products for seals and shoe soles. Flexible sheets of industry experienced strong growth in the Asia-Pacific region due to the construction as well as electrical industries. These segments are driven by changing lifestyles and increasing disposable income. Further, increasing demand auto and industrial hose pipes are expected to fuel market growth resins and chlorinated polyethylene elastomers.

Due to its properties such as temperature resistance, oil resistance, chemical resistance, and ozone resistance; the CPE has become the ideal choice for applications such as oil pipes, tubes power steering fluid, cooling fluid distribution tubes. It can also be used for ventilation tubes and vacuum in the automobile. The automotive industry is driven by global demand for various types of automobiles for various applications. Industrial hoses are used for chemical delivery and oil delivery in different mechanisms of manufacturing plants.

However, rising crude oil prices and therefore, the volatility of commodity prices should curb the growth of the market for resins and elastomers chlorinated polyethylene. Polyethylene is made from crude oil derivatives and is subject to availability and price changes. In addition, the high cost of treatment for developing application-specific elastomer or resin should hinder market growth. Development of new applications in the pharmaceutical and health care should offer opportunities for market players. Due to the non-hazardous nature of the resins and chlorinated polyethylene elastomers, it can be used for the manufacture of pharmaceutical factories and the health industry.

The main chlorinated polyethylene resins and elastomers market players include Cevo Industry Ltd., Shandong Sanyi Industrial Co. Ltd., WeifangPolygr and Chemical Co. Ltd, Sanyi Chemical, Novista, DuPont, Lianda Corporation, Sundow Polymers Co. Ltd., and Dow Chemical Company.

Chlorinated Polyethylene Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

