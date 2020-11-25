DPDK’s Pim van Helten nominated for DeReclamebureau50 2021

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, 2020-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — We are proud to announce that Pim van Helten, CEO of DPDK, is nominated for DeReclamebureau50 (https://www.marketingreport.nl/DeReclamebureau50-2021-De-genomineerden/) 2021, which ranks the most influential people from advertising agencies in the Netherlands.

DeReclamebureau50 is part of the DeMedia100, an annually published list in DeMedia100 magazine of the 100 most influential people in Dutch media.

The list is based on research done by MediaTest, who invites more than 40,000 professionals in the media & marketing communication industry to participate. The final ranking will be announced during the DeMedia100 dinner on February 18, 2021 in Amsterdam.

“It’s been an eventful year for DPDK, full of growth in terms of clients and new hires, not to mention our even more ambitious plans for 2021. That’s precisely why it’s amazing and such an honor to be nominated for DeReclamebureau50.”

– Pim van Helten, CEO of DPDK Digital Agency.

About DPDK

DPDK is a digital agency with offices in Rotterdam, New York and San Francisco. For over 20 years the agency has helped clients answer and exceed customer expectations in the ever changing digital industry. Today, DPDK is still proudly living its mission: transforming brands through exceptional digitalism. Visit us at www.dpdk.com

