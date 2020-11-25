Teespring – A Customizable E-Commerce Platform Helps in Designing & Coloring an Item

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Teespring USP:

Teespring e-commerce platform provides lots of user-friendly tools to customize the design and color of an item. It also lets users upload any design in Teespring launcher. The availability of different fonts and clip arts makes the design process easier. For the pre-ordered t-shirts, Teespring manages the product distribution process.

Summary:

Teespring e-Commerce Platform is one of the platforms with lots of interactive features to design custom apparels, t-shirts, socks, hoodies, phone cases, mugs, and several other things. Teespring e-commerce platform is a proprietary digital design application. TeeSpring also helps in managing orders, shipping, and payments after selling the minimum number of shirts. Designers can easily use its tools to design their clothes and other items with a few clicks from the dashboard.

Teespring pricing:

Teespring is a free platform, and sellers can earn full profit from selling products. Sellers get an opportunity to set their product prices. However, Teespring can deduct an amount from their profit for using the Boosted Network and other self-driving tools. Teespring Pricing plan is not affected by the number of colors to be applied to a design.

Teespring earns money as its service charge that depends on the products’ base cost. It lets users check out the base cost and decide on the profit margin for every sale. This is the way how Teespring, the free online design site, gains money from its users. For more details about Teespring pricing plans, contact the company.

Teespring demo:

There are how-to articles on the official site of Teespring, and the new users will find it to be helpful.

Features:

Super rush shipping

# Offer a high-tech printing facility to ship products very fast

# Enable sellers to make faster shipping of products on special occasions

Product Launcher

# Present a range of products to be sold by the seller

# Integrate tools for creating different custom designs

Marketing from seller dashboard

# Provide with a space for making integrations with different platforms

# Help in adding new tracking pixels to move forward

Facebook cart abandonment tool

# Let a buyer reach the Facebook campaign page to find Buy Now option

# Make shopping easy for buyers

Editing product listing

# Helps in changing product price, image and title

# Give option for editing the currency in which the product price is displayed

