Encrypt your portable drive using Cryptainer® USB Encryption Software – Comprehensive solution to protect sensitive data on any USB Removable Drive

Humble, USA, 2020-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ — Cypherix® announces a new release of Cryptainer USB encryption software. Cryptainer USB allows to create a ‘stand-alone’ or a ‘portable’ install on any External Drive such as USB Flash Drive, Memory Stick etc. This encryption software can be run directly from the device without having to be installed on the host computer. No matter where you are, you can easily carry your important data (stored within an encrypted drive) with you. Cryptainer USB Encryption Software prevents data leakage from theft or loss of the portable drive. A detailed list of features is available on the Cypherix® website.

Cryptainer USB can encrypt any kind of data on any medium. Cryptainer USB creates encrypted volume files that can be loaded and unloaded to appear as drives on Windows. These virtual drives store your sensitive information in the encrypted form. On loading this virtual drive using one’s password/passphrase, files of any kind can be dragged and dropped into it. Once unloaded, the data is rendered totally inaccessible by anyone but the person with the key. All data is encrypted at an astonishing speed, despite the high bit-strength.

Using Cryptainer USB, you can protect your files or folders against unauthorized access by encrypting your confidential data stored on external drives or removable drives. Any kind of data can be stored into this encrypted drive, rendering it totally inaccessible by anyone but you. Thus, even if your USB drive or external drive is stolen or lost, no one can access your data. It includes password strength and monitor meter for the virtual keyboard which is useful in setting up effective and strong passwords. It also includes “delete and shredder” option in ‘Secure Email’ that allows you to securely delete the original files.

Cryptainer USB also allows you to send encrypted files by email in its own special SITW file type. The recipient need not even have a copy of Cryptainer installed to decrypt the files. Cryptainer has the flexibility to store and port data on an external drive. The sensitive data can be stored within an encrypted volume file that can only be accessed through the Cryptainer program and user-password. Cryptainer offers true on-the-fly 448-Bit disk encryption to ensure that absolutely anyone can use it effectively.

Cryptainer USB is available in different languages including English, Dutch, German, Spanish, Italian, French, Chinese and Japanese.

Pricing and availability: Cryptainer USB runs on all 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Windows including Windows 10, Windows 8.x and Windows 7. Single license of Cryptainer USB costs $29.95.

About Cypherix® Company:

Cypherix® is one of the few companies worldwide to specialize in cryptography and data security. With over 10 million users, Cryptainer is perhaps one of the most widely used encryption programs in the world. The company has developed several products which address basic issues such as privacy. Cypherix® products have a simple and user-friendly interface and do not require any technical skills.

