O2O : A WALKWAY FOR OFFLINE BUSINESS TO GO ONLINE

Nashik, India, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — We are in the rapidly growing digital era today where the first thing customer looks for is a website to get more information about any product. With enhancing digital awareness, having a website for your business has become inevitable irrespective of the size of your offline business. Not having a website may lead to some major loss as well as you may miss many opportunities for the future expansion of your business. Needless to say that an online presence of your business has an infinite reach when it comes to advertising, not to mention the cost-effectiveness bundled with it.

There is no denying the rapid growth of online commerce during the recent Covid-19 outbreak which has accelerated the pace of transition to online. A lot of entrepreneurs are running a satisfactory business offline, but most of the companies are applying the O2O strategy. It means the migration of commerce from offline to online while keeping the business on both channels.

Online shopping nowadays is becoming an integral part of commerce for the populations around the world. Small businesses now understand the benefits of having a business website. O2O (Offline to Online) business is getting more traction.

Let’s understand O2O business better by listing some of the significant benefits

Sales

It is one of the important benefits you reap while shifting your business online. Research indicates that there is an increase in sales by applying O2O business strategies. The main objectives of a website are:

To inform

To engage

To convert

The online business allows conversions at a much higher rate than the traditional sales methods.

Better Customer Reach

According to the study, there seems to be a 40% increase in customer reach by shifting the business online. The most common problem observed in offline business is to target customers which are easily taken care of by a website that allows your customers to easily reach you. Having an online presence enhances business growth in a very effective way as compared to offline businesses.

Company Reputation

In today’s fast-paced life, everyone needs speed. Customers want quick responses to their queries from a service provider. An Online Website is the simplest solution to respond to your customer’s queries in real-time. It also helps to win their trust and increase the credibility of your business. A professional, attractive, user-friendly, and fully-responsive website can give an essential boost to your business.

Helpful Business Visibility

Having a good online presence provides the necessary visibility to your business. A website will be a one-stop solution for branding, marketing, campaigns, customer service, client engagement, and other business aspects that help in generating revenues. What else you need? You can take advantage of social media marketing tools like SEO, SEM, Email Marketing, and much more to reach out to your customers in real-time and increase the presence of your brand.

Brand Image

To build a brand image means to build the identity of your business different from your competitors. Building a brand image is considered to be a core element of a company as it allows creating the required impression on your targeted audiences. Without a strong brand image, many businesses lose their rapport. One of the most important benefits of having a website for increasing visibility is that you can reach millions with your excellent marketing strategies. Your brand image will surely help your business to stand out from your competitors.

So what are you waiting for? Bring your offline business Online with the help of O2O and build the brand visibility and credibility it deserves through an effective website.

Benefits of O2O Business

24x7Availability

Low startup cost

Sell Locally

Sell Globally

Quick Payment

Logistics Support

Through the innovative platform like O2O, offline retailers can easily create their online stores and take orders. Marketing for the O2O platform is done through Social Media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp, and more.