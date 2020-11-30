Presentation College Inks Partnership with MSM to Increase International Student Enrollment

Aberdeen, South Dakota, 2020-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ — Presentation College has partnered with international education provider M Square Media (MSM) in its efforts to recruit more international students worldwide, drawing from a diverse community of students around the world.

Founded in 1951, Presentation College is a private Catholic institution with a professions focus in the undergraduate programs, including health and natural sciences, nursing, and social and behavioral sciences. With its main campus in Aberdeen, South Dakota, Presentation College is regionally accredited through the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

Its South Dakota campus is rated the second best small college town in the United States, as well as part of the top 8% of the safest campuses in the country.

Under the newly inked partnership, MSM will serve as the Global Marketing Office supporting Presentation College’s outreach and recruitment of international students from around the world. An established leader in the industry, MSM builds industry-acclaimed global and in-country offices for higher education institutions (HEIs) in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, and other key markets. It is also affiliated with over 4,500 education agents around the globe.

Bringing Int’l Students to South Dakota

“We see this partnership with MSM as a great opportunity to increase diversity in our campus and create a well-rounded and rich student experience,” shared Dr. Marcus Garstecki, Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management of Presentation College. “With the MSM partnership, we will be able to bring those non-athlete international students to South Dakota and help them achieve a great education at a small school.”

Presentation College is rated as the most diverse college campus in South Dakota, currently with students from 41 states and 15 countries. It has been co-educational since 1968 and currently has over 600 students in its two campuses, including a large population of online students in its virtual campus. While a Catholic college, it is open to all faiths.

Today, the nursing program is the college’s number one program. With the high demand for nurses and health care professionals globally, Presentation College is proud of its “lasting legacy of graduating stellar nurses,” according to Garstecki. There is also a high demand for graduates in Presentation College’s programs for radiologic technology, biology, business, exercise science, and criminal justice.

Garstecki said: “With our ability to tailor programs to a student’s specific goals, our pre-professional programs prepare students well for a specific career or graduate school.”

Small Community of Thriving Students

Presentation College offers international students a small community with an intimate family atmosphere that aims to help students adjust and thrive individually. Each student is assigned an academic advisor who is a faculty member in the field. This student-advisor relationship creates a support system that allows the students to get the help and resources they need.

“The small class sizes and one-on-one approach to learning are aimed at setting up the students for success,” Garstecki said.

MSM’s global and in-country office model currently serves around 40 partner institutions. “This partnership is a significant step for Presentation College to welcome more students from all around the world, offering them a uniquely diverse experience while being in rural South Dakota,” said its CEO and Founder Sanjay Laul. “With our track record in recruiting for small, remote colleges, MSM is well-positioned to make our new partner’s diversification goals happen.”

This year, MSM became a finalist in the PIEoneer of the Year category of the prestigious PIEoneer Awards 2020. The annual award is organized by The PIE, an independent media, recruitment, and events website in international education that connects its global community of professionals.

