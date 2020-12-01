Dr. Prem Reddy and Dr. Venkamma Reddy recognized as 2017 Bernard Osher Philanthropists of the year

San Jose, CA, 2020-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Prem Reddy and his wife Dr. Venkamma Reddy have been named the 2017 Bernard Osher Philanthropists of the Year, recognizing their support of Victor Valley College (VVC) and other Southern California Community Colleges. The pair were honored in a ceremony during the Community College League of California’s Annual Conference, held November 17 at the San Jose Fairmont.

The Bernard O sher Philanthropist of the Year award recognizes distinguished contributions to California Community Colleges and is selected by the Network of California Community College Foundations (Network), an association of professionals dedicated to philanthropy. The Reddy’s most recent gift of $2.4 million created the ‘Sixteen for Success’ program, which supports 64 students in the VVC Nursing program, covering tuition, textbooks, uniforms, and testing fees for the duration of their studies. Upon successful completion of the VVC Nursing program, these students are guaranteed employment for three years at Desert Valley Hospital, located nearby in Victorville.

Additionally, the Reddys have gifted $2 million to build a new Health & Science building at VVC, gave the inaugural $1 million to establish the Dr. Prem Reddy School of Health Sciences which also addressed nursing program waitlists, and give nearly $100,000 annually for academic scholarships.

“Dr. Prem and Venkamma Reddy understand the value and importance of education,” said Dr. Roger Wagner, superintendent/president at Victor Valley College. “Their kindness and generosity over the years have allowed our college to better serve and support our students as well as help them achieve their academic and career dreams. We are humbly grateful for their gifts to our institution.”

The Reddys have generously donated millions of dollars to California Community Colleges to train the next generation of healthcare professionals. Since 1998, the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation and Prime Healthcare Foundation (the nonprofit arm of the hospital system founded by Dr. Prem Reddy) have donated approximately $85 million, including $50 million towards the founding of a new medical school in San Bernardino County. Other organizations and gifts include high school and college student scholarships, numerous university and community college programs and foundations, community healthcare organizations, and other vital health and education associations and centers. Thousands of lives have been transformed because of the Reddy legacy.

“Students at community college often face challenges unseen in other education systems. Philanthropy is vital to filling the gaps in student need and program development,” stated Robert Schwartz, president of the Network. “The Reddys have set a very generous example and the Network is pleased to recognize them for the value they place on education and healthcare.”

The Bernard Osher Philanthropist of the Year Award is awarded by the Network of California Community College Foundations and is named after Mr. Bernard Osher for his history-making commitment to Community College students in 2008. The Bernard Osher Foundation pledged an unprecedented lead gift of $25 million and committed additional match dollars which ultimately resulted in the establishment of a $76 million statewide scholarship endowment. The award is presented to an individual, corporation, or nonprofit organization that demonstrates a commitment to philanthropy and serves as a role model to encourage philanthropy for California Community Colleges.