Dove and Refinery29 partner with Cold Tea Collective to launch Self/Service

Vancouver, Canada, 2020-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — Globally recognized for shattering beauty stereotypes and building body confidence, Dove and Refinery29 have teamed up with Cold Tea Collective to release a purpose-driven content series aimed at improving self-esteem in the Asian community.

Self/Service launched this year with key publishing partners in Canada, Brazil, Mexico and the UK, including Cold Tea Collective. As part of this, Cold Tea Collective launched a three part series of articles and podcasts earlier this month, all created by, for, and about Asian women. The initiative is designed to represent and celebrate the diverse lives of girls and women, and the actions they take to build self-esteem and feel confident in their appearance.

Cold Tea Collective worked with Dove and Refinery29 to create bespoke work that speaks to these themes. This includes reflections on raising a Filipina daughter, Asian millennial conversations with their mothers, and sustainability in the beauty industry. Each article is categorized under one of the three content pillars — “Investing in Myself”, “Holding Space for Others”, and “Helping My Community.”

“What excites us about this partnership is that Dove understands the need to amplify the voices of Asian millennial women to shatter appearance ideals,” said Natasha Jung, co-founder and executive producer of Cold Tea Collective. “Women of all cultures experience self-esteem challenges, but actual conversations about self-esteem are not as widely or openly discussed amongst the Asian diaspora. We aim to continue to create a safe space for these stories of lived experiences of Asian women to be shared.”

Effy Okogba, VP of Client Partnerships at Refinery29 added: “Cold Tea Collective is a natural fit for the types of publishers we’re working with for Self/Service: they have a strong voice, important perspective and a truly creative eye for storytelling. With their help, we’ve been able to speak to an often underserved audience of Asian millennial women in Canada.”

Since its launch in 2017, Cold Tea Collective has published nearly 300 articles, with audiences based predominantly in Canada, U.S., Philippines, Australia, and the U.K. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, the editorial and administrative team consists of 25 active volunteers and freelancers from cities across North America, including Vancouver, New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Montreal, and Chicago.

Self/Service is anchored to Dove’s ongoing commitment to improve the world with systemic changes and take concrete actions that have a social impact. Other work includes Dove’s Self-Esteem Project, #ShowUs campaign and its Plastics Commitment, all of which sets out to make a positive experience of beauty universally accessible to every woman.

To learn more about Self/Service, visit www.coldteacollective.com/selfservice. As part of this launch, Cold Tea Collective is also welcoming new submissions by BIPOC and North American Asian millennials on stories created in context with Asian experiences. To find out more, head to www.coldteacollective.com/share-your-story.

About Cold Tea Collective

Cold Tea Collective is a new media community, sharing stories for, by, and about North American Asian millennials. Our goal is to create meaningful connections for individuals with their heritage, identity and future, as well as between people through storytelling and shared experiences. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. we tell it from the heart, dig deeper for the truth in every story, and strive to create the best quality content and conversation. Cold Tea Collective is a place for us, by us. To learn more, visit www.coldteacollective.com.

About Refinery29

Refinery29 is the leading media and entertainment destination focused on women. Through a wide spectrum of lifestyle stories, original video programming, social, shareable content, and experiences, Refinery29 provides its global audience with the inspiration and tools to discover and pursue a more independent and informed life. Refinery29 is part of VICE Media Group, the world’s largest independent youth media company.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturising cream. Dove’s heritage is based on moisturisation – proof not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world’s most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove’s mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For 60 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the ‘Dove Real Beauty Pledge,’ Dove vows to:

1. Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair colour, type and style.

2. Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

3. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

