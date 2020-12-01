3D Printing Plastics Market Growth Driving Factors, Key Trends & In-depth Research Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 01, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global 3D Printing Plastics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global 3D Printing Plastics Market is estimated to reach USD 1.98 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period. 3D printing plastics possess flexibility, durability and have a high temperature resistance often preferred for plastic engineering and professional applications. ABS is a type of 3D printing plastics with excess need for heated print bed with reliability.

Key Players:

Growth Drivers:

3D printing plastics industry is driven by rise in healthcare industry and demand for 3D printing plastics in the manufacturing activities. Growing demand from aerospace & defence, automotive, electrical & electronics are the major drivers for the market growth. In addition, the 3D printing plastic market is influenced by rising demand for medical devices, orthopaedics and dental implants.

Type Outlook:

Photopolymers

ABS & ASA

Polyamide/Nylon

Polylactic acid

Form Outlook:

Filament

Ink

Powder

Application Outlook:

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Goods

Regional Insights

Geographical segmentation for 3D printing plastics industry spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of 3D printing technology in end-use industries and increasing investments is more likely to propel the regional market growth.

Asia-Pacific regions are likely to grow during the forecast period owing to rise in investments by chemical companies to pioneer in 3D printing plastic market. In addition, the market of 3D printing plastics is driven by 3D printing technology followed by demand for medical devices, equipment and dental implants.

