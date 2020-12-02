Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Share Values, Competitive Landscape & Business Driving Factors, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 02, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market is expected to be valued at USD 13.9 billion with CAGR of 16.7% over the forecast period. Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a severe disease that causes overall damage to lungs, digestive systems and other organs in the body. In this state, CF affects the cells that are responsible for sweat, mucus digestive and fluid juices. These juices are normally thin and slippery but patients suffering from cystic fibrosis experience thick blockage in lungs and other organs, as this affects the cells that regulate digestive and fluid juices causing them to become an obstacle rather than carriers. The cells instead of acting as a lubricant become sticky and thick, thus blocking up lungs, pancreas and other organs in the body. Medically this disease is termed as mucoviscidosis.

Key Players:

Novartis International AG

Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

Growth Drivers:

The major driving factors of this market rely significantly on extensive R&D. As the ongoing R&D activities have boosted the CF therapeutics market and witnesses a lucrative growth in the upcoming years. The other driving factors like awareness for cystic fibrosis therapy, technological advancements in R&D attribute to the success of market growth. However, high costs of treatment and R&D, entangled pathophysiology, rising rate in genetic mutation are some factors that may cause to hinder the market growth.

Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Pancreatic enzyme supplements

Mucolytics

Bronchodilators

CFTR modulators

Cystic Fibrosis Trans membrane Conductance Regulators (CFTR) modulators treat the root cause of disease rather than symptoms, resulting in improving the lives of patients. Kalydeco is the first CFTR modulator to enter the market and had a large impact on the value of market though it treated a small proportion of CF patients. Pricing will be premium for CFTR modulators due to the therapeutic benefits. Symptomatic therapies will continue to be a necessary part in conjunction with CFTR modules. Comparatively, the antibiotics segment is expected to gain second importance owing to the competitiveness and novel market entrants.

Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Oral drugs

Inhaled drugs

Regional Outlook:

The market is segmented on the basis of geography which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-east and Africa. The European region dominates the global market scenario and is considered as the most fertile market which is also followed by North America. Asia-pacific regions are considered to be the least important market owing to less prevalence of the disorder.

