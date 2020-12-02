Borage Oil Market Application, Growth Drivers & Comprehensive Research Report, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 02, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Borage Oil Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global borage oil market was estimated at 1,500 tons in 2015. Nutraceuticals and bio-based cosmetics are anticipated to be the key factors influencing market growth over the forecast period. The global borage oil market is anticipated to reach USD 54.9 million by 2024. High gamma linolenic acid (GLA) content has resulted in high demand for Borage (starflower) oil despite several other plant oils including evening primrose oil and black currant seed oil containing GLA and providing similar health benefits, borage oil has gained prominence owing to higher GLA content compared to its counterparts.

Key Players:

Connoils LLC.

Aromex Industries

Desert Whale Jojoba Company

Oilseed Extraction

K. Enterprise

Nordic Naturals

AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.

IcelandirectInc

Soyatech International Pvt. Ltd.

Application Insights

In 2015, medical application segment constituted for more than 35.0% of the overall borage oil demand. Borage oil aids in the treatment of serious diseases including obesity, eczema, rheumatoid arthritis, heart disease, premenstrual syndrome, cough, stroke, depression, asthma and diabetes.

Borage oil is used as a combination with other base oils in the nutraceutical segment. Additionally, it is used as anti-inflammatory drugs. With the market growing at a CAGR of above 5%, along with being the largest segment, the medical sector is anticipated to be the fastest-growing application over the forecast period. Further, borage oil capsules that have several health benefits are also available in the market.

Borage oil is widely used in the cosmetics segment including cleansers, moisturizers, skin care and anti-aging products, hair treatment and body care owing to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is used as food additives in functional foods, meal supplement and breakfast cereals.

Regional Insights

Borage oil has widespread usage across cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industry witness major demand in the Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific borage oil market dominated the market and contributed to over 30% of overall demand in 2015. This huge demand can be ascribed primarily to growing production levels of pharmaceutical drugs, cosmetics and nutraceuticals. Pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturers have been focusing on developing countries such as India, China and Indonesia as their major manufacturing units. This has propelled demand for raw material supplies in the region.

Borage oil market in North America is anticipated to be driven on account of growing demand for natural and organic cosmetics. North America starflower oil market is projected to grow at an estimated CAGR exceeding 5% in the next eight years. Constant efforts by research institutions in order to identify the medical potential of borage oil are anticipated to improve the overall consumption level from 2016 to 2024. Additionally, the region has been concentrating on enhancing starflower oil consumption in food application such as functional food additives and dietary supplements.

Europe is a prime location for borage oil production owing to its favorable soil and weather conditions. High GLA and oil content in UK grown starflower make it the best quality seed available in the market. The presence of large skincare and haircare producers including Unilever and L’Oréal are expected to serve the European market and result in high starflower oil demand over the forecast period. These companies have been emphasizing on bio-based cosmetic development that is expected to augment market demand.

