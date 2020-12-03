Get Entertainment at Home with LiveWaves

New York, NY, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ — LiveWaves is pleased to announce their new streaming app is making it easier for individuals to get the entertainment and information they want from the comfort of their home. The app makes it easy for content creators, such as entertainers, in-person demonstrators, fitness instructors, DIY enthusiasts and more, to share their content with the world through on-demand viewing, webinars and pay-per-view streaming services.

LiveWaves is simple to navigate and makes it easy for creators to share their content for an opportunity to earn some income through free streams with a cash tipping feature. Individuals can view the content they love and tip content creators as they see fit. In addition to these free streams with tipping capabilities, LiveWaves offers on-demand pay-per-view streams and pre-paid live stream tickets for bigger events, such as webinars, allowing individuals to easily view their entertainment through the app without leaving their homes.

As a social networking app, LiveWaves makes it easy for individuals to find entertainers they enjoy, learn new skills and meet people with similar interests. It’s the perfect solution to fulfilling a diverse array of needs during times when large gatherings are restricted and musicians, performers, instructors and in-person demonstrators are finding new ways to connect to their audiences and earn an income.

Anyone interested in learning about the new social network entertainment app or would like information on upcoming events can find out more by visiting the LiveWaves website.

Here are the App Store links for OUR app, LiveWaves.

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.livewave

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/livewaves/id1519452753

About LiveWaves: LiveWaves is an African-American owned social networking app designed around entertainment to provide individuals with simple live streaming at home. The app makes it easy for content creators of all kinds to continue making a living. Members of the app can view on-demand pay-per-view streams, free live streams and pre-paid live streams.

Company: LiveWaves

Jason Wright

317-985-6679

cfojason@wyrdinc.com