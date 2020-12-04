Instant Starches Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2026

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Dec-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The starch industry is predicted to experience rapid development with the surging demand of the variety of starch that is used as a binder, thickening agent, emulsifier and stabilizer in the food & beverages industry. The rise in demand for instant starches, which are also known as modified starch has risen with the rising consumption of instant starches in sauces, soups, salad dressings, bakery products and beverages. These instant starches dissolve instantly in water and offer thickness to the food products. The Instant Starches are mainly used in instant food products, as well as for products, that need to be baked.

These food starches offers improved functional properties, neutral taste and stable texture to the instant food products. The demand for corn starch is increasing rapidly as there is an increase in the consumption of convenience foods among consumers. The instant starches have gained an impressive demand due to the rising need for convenience, healthy and nutritious food products. The instant starches are widely used in beverages and food processing sector as there is an increase in the usage of corn starch in food & beverages. The food & beverages industry has emerged as a leading instant starches processing market. Starches are the type of carbohydrates that is the most commonly consumed, and a vital source of energy for consumers. Potato and corn are the most widely used sources that are used in the production of instant starches globally.

The leading manufacturers in the instant starches market are focused on offering cost-effective and healthier products that provides an application of instant starches in frozen foods, beverages and dairy products. Also, the companies are focused on providing instant starches that are low-calorie and low-fat products. Moreover, the strict food regulations are boosting the impact of clean label movement on the purchasing decision of consumers. The application of instant starches in the frozen foods and bakery industry is expected to increase in the coming years. Also, the rising demand for corn starch and rising demand for convenience food products among consumers are the key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the instant starches market.

Global Instant Starches Market: Dynamics

Instant starches exhibit significant properties such as stability and viscosity in which are the key factors that are boosting the growth of the instant starches market. Also, the growing demand for clean label instant starches in instant foods is driving the growth of the instant starches market.

However, the low-quality instant starches can be a restraining factor that can hamper the growth of the instant starches market.

The rise in the consumption of salads & dressings, desserts, and convenience foods, which is one of the latest trends that is fueling the growth of the instant starches market.

Global Instant Starches Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The instant starches market can be segmented on the basis of source, application and region. The rise in usage of corn starch in various food applications is one of the factors boosting the growth of the instant starches market.

Global Instant Starches Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global instant starches market include Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion, Inc., Carnet Foods, Grain Processing Corporation, Beneo GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Emsland-Stärke Gmbh, Galam Group, and Roquette Frères, etc.

Global Instant Starches Market: Regional Outlook

The North America region is expected to dominate the instant starches market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region. The overall instant starches market in North America is expected to be stimulated by the U.S. Also, the instant starches manufacturers in other regions, such as Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to drive the growth of the instant starch market across the globe. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for corn starch with significant investments by large manufacturers. The countries in APAC, such as Indonesia and Thailand, are dominating the cassava/tapioca market as there is a massive presence of cassava manufacturers. Latin America and MEA are projected to contribute a significant share of the global instant starches market over the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the instant starches market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, source and application.

