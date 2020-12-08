Roger Moore-Hodge releases new modern gospel single ‘The Rock’

MONTRÉAL, Quebec, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of soul, pop, and R&B music known as Roger Moore-Hodge has released his latest official single, “The Rock.” It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the RoMoHoMusic record label. Smooth, classy, and filled with the gospel of Christ, “The Rock” introduces Roger Moore-Hodge as one of the most intriguing artists of the year so far.

Quebec’s Roger Moore-Hodge cites as main artistic influences Billy and Sarah Gaines, Amy Grant, Sandi Patti, Bebe & Cece Winans, Donnie McClurkin, Fred Hammond, Casting Crowns, Kirk Franklin, Todd Dulaney, Travis Greene and Jonathan McReynolds. With an emphasis on uplifting melody, motivating groove, and deeply inspirational vocals, “The Rock” by Roger Moore-Hodge has a little something for everybody.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “The Rock,” Roger Moore-Hodge writes: “It doesn’t matter how tough and difficult the circumstances of life get. There is a solution to all our problems. That answer is Jesus Christ, The ROCK.”

RoMoHoMusic describes Roger Moore-Hodge as born in Barbados, the easternmost Caribbean island. He began singing onstage at the age of five, and soon relocated to Canada’s cultural epicenter of Montréal. Through the ’90s and until 2004, Moore-Hodge performed as tenor in two of Montréal’s premier gospel choirs, Genuine Faith and the R.O.C.K.

Both choirs took him across Canada and the U.S. to play at venues and events such as local churches, gospel concerts, jazz festivals, the Gospel Music Workshop of America, for Governor Generals, Queen Elizabeth II, and at the Summit of the Americas which hosted 35 heads of state from the western hemisphere.

Additionally, Roger Moore-Hodge has shared the stage with such performers as Ginette Reno, Shirley Caesar, Twinkie Clark, Lisa McClendon, Craig Hayes and James Hall, as well as singing backup for gospel legend Marvin Sapp. He performed onscreen in the year 2000 in a quartet for the Growing Pains reunion movie. 2004 saw Moore-Hodge in Atlanta, GA, as a member of Destiny Metropolitan Worship Church, and five years later he returned home to Montreal.

“That was the restorative hands of God upon my life,” says Roger Moore-Hodge. “Being repositioned due to circumstances allowed me to receive the multitude of blessings God had in store for me. It’s as if the Prodigal Son made his way back home.”

Today he attends the Resurrection Center Church in Lachine, Québec as a member of the Worship and Arts Team there, and describes himself as “the proud husband of wife, Simone, and father of three beautiful, miraculous children, for which he gives God all the honor, glory and praise.”

“The Rock” by Roger Moore-Hodge on the RoMoHoMusic label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, soul, pop, and R&B music fans.

– S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.Octiive.com

“The Rock” by Roger Moore-Hodge —

https://www.amazon.com/The-Rock/dp/B08NGVJDCH/

Official Website —

https://RoMoHoMusic.com/

Official Instagram —

@RoMoHoMusic

Twitter —

@RoMoHo007