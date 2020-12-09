Best Accounting Software – Microsoft Dynamics GP – Best solution to control financials, inventory and operations

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Accounting software is solutions record bookkeeping exchanges inside utilitarian modules, including debt claims, creditor liabilities, preliminary parity, and finance. These solutions operate as bookkeeping data frameworks. Accounting software is also used to monitor exchanges and incomes, perform estimations, and generate reports. Accounting software helps boost productivity and proficiency and decreases costs. Even if the books of a business are reconciled, that does not mean that the owners have a thorough understanding of the items that have become dead stock, how all the channels are performing, whether any drop-ship orders are pending, and so on. More inventory data equals more accurate data and better planning.

Microsoft Dynamics GP

Microsoft Dynamics GP is a mid-market business accounting software, one of four accounting packages acquired by Microsoft.Microsoft provides accounting software with real-time visibility and performance with meaningful insights and also provides an ERP solution. Dynamics GP helps small and medium-sized businesses to derive better results over their financials, inventory, and operations. The accounting software flexible, configurable, and is designed to grow along with the growth of clients’ businesses. Microsoft Dynamics uses Microsoft SQL Server 2005, 2008, 2012, 2014 or 2016 to store data.

Microsoft Dynamics GP Versions include – Microsoft Dynamics GP 10.0,Microsoft Dynamics GP 2010,Microsoft Dynamics GP 2010 R2,Microsoft Dynamics GP 2013 (Version 12), Microsoft Dynamics GP 2015 (Version 14), Microsoft Dynamics GP 2015 R2, Microsoft Dynamics GP 2016, Microsoft Dynamics GP 2016 R2, Microsoft Dynamics GP 2018 and Microsoft Dynamics GP 2018 R2.

Features of Microsoft Dynamics GP

• Microsoft Dynamics GP uses crystal reports in building and designing reports.

• Microsoft Dynamics GP links project activities with company financials and timelines. The software tracks unlimited contracts and projects and allows to create a client database.

• Microsoft is organized in series, each series contains several modules. Again each series includes a full cycle of transactions for that particular series.

• Microsoft Dynamics GP accepts web-based time and expense entry, fixed or variable Microsoft Dynamics GP pricing, revenue recognition methods, profitability, WIP reporting, budgets, forecasts, and flexible categories.

• Microsoft Forecaster pulls real-time data from general ledger to create and manage accurate budgets and plans. This data can be shared across the management team.

• Microsoft Dynamics offers -capture, review and approve project time and expense data via the Web for immediate, customer invoicing and reimbursement for out-of-pocket employee expenses.

• Microsoft Dynamics includes customization tools to enable. NET developers to create real-time, transactional connections between Microsoft Dynamics GP and other applications.

• Microsoft Dynamics integrates and incorporate data with a high degree of safety, flexibility and speed from any source even those are not based on Microsoft platforms

