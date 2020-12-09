Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Challenges, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 09, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global vital signs monitoring devices market size was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 6.5%. Vital signs include the most basic functions of the human body such as breathing rate, heartbeat, blood pressure and temperature.

Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden Corporation

GE Healthcare

Masimo Corporation

Omron Healthcare

Contec Medical Systems

A&D Company

Nonin Medical

SunTech Medical

Growth Drivers:

Patient monitoring devices, the parent market for vital signs monitoring devices, comprises devices that are used for hemodynamic, neurologic and brain functions. To check the level of physical performance, these vital signs are watched, measured and monitored.

The application of vital sign monitoring devices is expanding in the sports industry as well. Hands free human-computer interaction makes it a choice for many, making things easier to handle and obtaining streamlined diagnosis The open communication channel with the doctors make these devices reliable for people to adopt indicating the positive future growth in the segment.

Increase in Gross Domestic Product per capita leads to increasing health care expenditure which drives the industry growth rate. Investments have been increasing on healthcare by corporate groups that provides significant growth rate for the monitoring devices. Some of the benefits of the monitoring devices are reduction in hospitalization rates, office follow ups. Shortage of the healthcare professionals is also one of the major drivers in the U.S. With increase in the levels of population, the chronic diseases such as asthma, COPD and hypertension are outgrowing in number. Obesity is one of the major concern that people share due to unhealthy lifestyle, this results in hypertension. All these factors are expected to increase the market for monitoring devices in the coming seven years.

End-use Outlook:

Hospitals

Physician’s Office

Home Healthcare

Ambulatory Centers

Emergency Care Centers

Regional Insights:

Certain drawbacks in this market are issues in reimbursement, lack of awareness in the developing countries such as India, Brazil, Mexico, and high cost associated with these devices. The U.S due to its preexisting high penetration and limited scope for the addition of hospitals is expected to drive the future growth of this market. Americans suffer from hypertension and obesity which shall play a key role in the development of the market.

Increasing population of diabetic patients in Asia Pacific serves as an indicator that this region is expected to hold the maximum number of consumers for such devices, thereby exhibiting positive growth prospects. North America is the major region that holds the largest market share with maximum number of consumers followed by Europe. Certain new developing markets such as India, China and Japan are also expected to possess high revenue in the coming seven years due to increased health awareness among people and change in their lifestyle.

