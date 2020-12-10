Increasing Health Awareness Among Consumers Propelling the Demand for Nutraceutical Products

Key factors driving the nutraceutical products market include the increasing aging population and focus on preventive healthcare. In addition, increasing mandates pertaining to food fortification by government organizations is projected to reflect positively on the market growth.

The nutraceutical products market is projected to reach USD 404.8 billion by 2025 and was estimated at USD 267.4 billion in 2019, recording a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019.

The food segment dominated the nutraceutical products market in 2019. The increasing trend of on-the-go snacking and the rising demand for nutritional food products are factors projected to drive the demand for snacks products containing functional ingredients. Nutraceutical snacks products mainly include protein-rich snacks, dry nuts, grains, and bars. Other nutraceutical products under the snacks segment include granola bars and other nutritional bars. In addition, the growing trend of opting for protein-rich food products is projected to drive the market growth.

Improved quality, texture, nutritive value, and shelf-life of snack products due to the increasing usage of sources such as vitamins, minerals, proteins, dietary fibers, and fatty acids are projected to drive the growth of the snacks segment in the nutraceuticals products market during the forecast period.

Key nutraceutical products players include Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group (US), Conagra (US), General Mills (US), Kellogg’s (US), Nestlé (Switzerland), Nature’s Bounty (US), Amway (US), Hero Group (US), Barilla Group (Italy), Raisio Group (Finland), Pfizer Inc. (US), and Freedom Food Group Limited (Australia). New product launches was a dominant strategy adopted by major players, followed by mergers & acquisitions. This has helped them to expand their product portfolio and geographical presence.

