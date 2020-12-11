Ace cloud Hosting Interviews Doug Sleeter On Tax Season Technologies

Chicago, IL, 2020-Dec-11 — /EPR Network/ — Ace Cloud Hosting got in touch with Douglas Sleeter (Doug) for an interview keeping the upcoming tax season in consideration. Doug, who has been featured on Accounting Today’s list of ‘Top 100 Most Popular Influential People in Accounting’ for eight years straight from 2008 to 2015, was also awarded ‘Small Business Influencer Champion’ by Small Business Trends in 2013. He is also the author of The QuickBooks Consultant’s Reference Guide and QuickBooks Complete.

The agenda of the discussion was to gain advice from his expertise and decades of experience in the industry. In the interview, he talked about the practices and technologies that can help tax professionals and firms for the upcoming tax season.

In the interview with Ace Cloud Hosting, Doug Sleeter discussed how agility could trump the ability of tax professionals. He said “My point about agility is that no matter what skills you have, your skills alone do not determine your overall success. For accountants and tax preparers who can access an ever-evolving set of technology solutions, the successful practitioner will continually update his or her tools and business models.”

He also talked about other changes that accountants and tax professionals can bring in their operations. He emphasized reducing the usage of paper and also recommended switching to the cloud in a way that makes the best use of Windows applications. He said, “Despite the incredible growth of pure cloud solutions, most of our software solutions are still Windows applications. So, the question is how to both leverage the cloud and manage desktop solutions. The answer is clear. Take all of the Windows software to a ‘hosted Windows environment’ so we get the best of both worlds.”

Questions that Doug answered in the interview are:

1. You have repeatedly emphasized on ‘Agility Trumps Ability.’ How would you apply the agility concept to tax professionals as they enter the busy season?

2. What do you suggest is the one key change that tax professionals and firms should be making this year?

3. How should the cloud strategy of ‘tax firms’ be different from ‘individual tax professionals’?

4. How does hosting all software – CRM, accounting app like QuickBooks, Excel, Word, Adobe Acrobat, and emails – on one place solve the issue? Does it make it an agile work-model?

5. Given that the cloud is not a new thing and almost every professional or firm is using it, what is the right way of using it most efficiently?

6. Are there any particular companies, products, services, or solutions that you can name that can (bring in/help in deploying) this change?

The interview of Doug Sleeter is live on the website of Ace Cloud Hosting.

