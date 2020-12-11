Ureteroscopy Market Worth $1,054.1 million – Global Growth Dynamics, Future Forecasts

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Flexible and Semi-rigid Ureteroscopy Market by Product (Flexible Ureteroscopes, Semi-rigid Ureteroscopes), Application (Urolithiasis, Urinary Stricture, Kidney Cancer), End User (ASCS, Hospitals), and Region (US, Canada, Asia, Europe) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Global Flexible and Semi-rigid Ureteroscopy Market is expected to reach USD 1,054.1 million, at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Growth Boosting Factors:

# Increasing Incidence of Urolithiasis

# Technological Advancements and Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Devices

# Growth in the Geriatric Population and Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

# Adverse Effects of Lithotripsy Procedures

# Improving Hospital Infrastructure

# Favorable Healthcare Reforms in the US

Ask for Free Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=253934795

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Olympus (Japan), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), KARL STORZ (Switzerland), Richard Wolf (Germany), ELMED Medical Systems (Turkey), Rocamed (France), Maxer Endoscopy (Germany), ProSurg (US), and Vimex Endoscopy (Poland).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

By region, the flexible ureteroscopy market is geographically classified into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the largest regional market for ureteroscopes majorly due to the high prevalence of kidney stones (and the large number of surgical procedures performed for the same) and the rising healthcare expenditure in this region. Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market during the forecast period. Growth in this region is mainly due to the large patient population.

Ask for Free PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=253934795

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By type of product, the semi-rigid ureteroscopes market is further segmented into flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopes. The flexible ureteroscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2018. The growing incidence of urolithiasis, rising prevalence rate of kidney cancers, and technological advancements in flexible ureteroscopes are the primary factors driving the growth of the flexible ureteroscopy market. The flexible ureteroscopes market is further segmented into fiberoptic and digital ureteroscopes. The digital ureteroscopes segment is expected to account for the larger market share in 2018 owing to the higher efficacy and better image output of these devices.

By end user, the flexible ureteroscopy market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the semi-rigid ureteroscopy market. This large share can be attributed to the high number of surgeries performed in hospitals.