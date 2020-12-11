Genotyping Assay Market : Growing Importance of Genotyping in Drug Development

Pune, India, 2020-Dec-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report by MarketsandMarkets, Genotyping Assay market to grow from USD 11.8 billion in 2018 to USD 31.9 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.0% during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the genotyping assay market size based on product & service, technology, application, end user, and region.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global genotyping market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced genotyping products, the high healthcare expenditure, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, highly developed healthcare systems in the US and Canada, large number of genotyping-based R&D projects, and the presence of a large number of leading genotyping manufacturers in the region, along with an increasing demand from pharmaceutical companies for genotyping products and rising investments by government bodies, are responsible for the large share of the North American genotyping market.

Among the product & service, segment, the reagents and kits segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors attributing to the high growth are, the accessibility of a wide range of reagents, the increasing demand for reagents owing to the increasing genotyping test volumes across the globe, and the relatively smaller capital investment required to adopt reagents and kits for genotyping in pharmaceuticals and diagnostic centers.

The sequencing segment is expected to witness a faster growth rate in this market due to factors such as, the increasing application areas of DNA sequencing technologies, technological advancements, the availability of high-speed sequencing instruments, and the growing uptake of the hybrid approach of sequencing.

On the basis of application, the genotyping market is segmented into pharmacogenomics, diagnostics & personalized medicine, agricultural biotechnology, animal genetics, and other applications. The pharmacogenomics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the genotyping market during the forecast period.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Pacific Biosciences of California (US), GENEWIZ (US), and Integrated DNA Technologies (US)