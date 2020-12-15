Cosmetic Oil Market Growth Rate Forecast, Vendor Landscape and Forecast Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 15, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Cosmetic Oil Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global cosmetic oil market size is expected to reach USD 72.28 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. registering a 5.2% CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing usage of cosmetic oils by skin and hair care industries is a key factor to drive the growth of this market. Cosmetics oils play an important role to reduce hair and skin problems such as eczema, dandruff, acne, and dermatitis.

Key Players:

L’Oreal Paris

Unilever

Coty

Shiseido

Procter & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson

Avon

Beiersdorf

Kao Corporation

LVMH

Growth Drivers:

The benefits of cosmetic oils for aesthetics are also driving the growth of the beauty segment. Currently, the trend of using cosmetic oils to avoid chemical-based beauty creams is fueling the demand for this market. Cosmetics oils help to reduce hyper-pigmentation, stretch marks, scars, and dry skin issues.

Rising awareness about the ingredients used in cosmetic products among consumers is expected to drive the demand for natural and organic cosmetic oils. Hence, companies such as Innisfree, Khadi, Farsali, and Biotique, are taking several initiatives to thrive in this market by introducing varieties in essential oils, hair oils, and cold-pressed facial oils. Further, growing skin problems owing to hormonal imbalance, pollution, and genetic disorder are expected to drive the demand. Moreover, rising demand from the cosmetics industry for facial oils is expected to surge the demand for this market over the forecast period.

Product Outlook:

Olive

Almond

Coconut

Essential

Among product types, coconut oil is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the high demand from the Asia Pacific region, especially from India. These oils have various applications in the cosmetic industry due to high demand from countries, such as India, South Korea, and Japan.

Furthermore, olive oil is expected to be the second-largest growing segment with a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Essential oils such as lemon, orange, and peppermint are extracted as an essential form and used to prepare personal and cosmetic care oils by several companies. Other oils included in this segment are Moroccan, avocado, and argan oil. Avocado oil contains vitamin B and E which is a rich source of antioxidants used in hair serum to reduce hair fall and face mask to restore skin damages.

Regional Insights:

In 2018, Asia Pacific held the largest share, accounting for more than 30.0% of the total revenue. An increasing number of companies such as Patanjali and Farsali and technological advancement in the cosmetic industry are some of the factors driving the cosmetic oils market across the globe. The U.S. based, top market players such as L’Oreal, Coty, and Avon, started to produce elixir oils in the personal care segment, which is expected to contribute significant growth for this market. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025.

