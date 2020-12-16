Dairy Herd Management Market: Environmental Issues Resulting From Dairy Farming

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Dairy Herd Management Market by Product (Automated Systems (Milking Parlours, Meters, Sensors, Reproductive & Health, Cattle Management), Software (On-premise, Cloud-based), Application (Feeding, Breeding), End-user (Large Farms) – Global Forecast to 2022”, The Dairy Herd Management Market was valued at USD 2.5 billion, and by 2022, it is likely to reach USD 3.5 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Growing herd sizes, the rising production & consumption of milk & dairy products, increasing investments in dairy farm development, and technological advancements in management systems have all played a significant role in driving market growth.

Automated systems held the largest share of the dairy herd management products market in 2017

The market, by product, is segmented into automated systems and standalone software. Automated systems dominated the market in 2017. This is largely due to the increasing mechanization in dairy farming (caused by a dearth of labor), growing preference for automated systems, and the rising demand for dairy products.

The large-scale dairy farms segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the end-user market

Based on the end-user, the dairy herd management industry is segmented into small-scale, large-scale, and cooperative dairy farms. The large-scale dairy farms segment is projected to show the highest growth between 2017 and 2022. Their greater production capacities serve to reduce overall product prices; this has steadily made large-scale operations more feasible overall and allowed for the number of large-scale farms to grow in recent years.

Europe dominated the dairy herd management market in 2017

The regional segments of the market are North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe—characterized by a growing demand for high-quality dairy products, a strong dairy industry, and high production volumes—held the largest share of the dairy herd management industry in 2017.

Leading Companies

Delaval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Afimilk (Israel), BouMatic (US), Fullwood (UK), Dairy Master (Ireland), Lely Holdings (Netherlands), SCR Dairy (Israel), Sum-It Computer Systems (UK), and VAS (US)