Most Widely Adopted Growth Strategies by the Players in the Clinical Trial Management System Market

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Expected Revenue Surge:

The global clinical trial management system (CTMS) market is expected to reach USD 1,065.6 million by 2022 from USD 590.0 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.6%.

Major Growth Influencing Factors:

Factors such as significant partnerships between biopharma companies and CROs, rising number of clinical trials, availability of advanced CTMS solutions, growing customer base for CTMS solutions, and rising government funding & grants to support clinical trials are driving the overall demand for CTMS across key markets.

Global Leaders:

The major players operating in the clinical trial management system market include Oracle (US), Medidata Solutions (US), PAREXEL (US), Bioclinica (US), Bio-Optronics (US), and IBM (US).

Ask for FREE PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=470



Growth Strategies Adopted by Key Players:

Analysis of the market developments between 2014 and 2017 revealed that several growth strategies such as product launches, enhancements, strategic acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and expansions were adopted by the market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the CTMS market. Among these business strategies, product enhancements, agreements, and partnerships were the most widely adopted growth strategies by the players in the CTMS market.

Oracle (US) held the leading position in the global CTMS market in 2016. The company is one of the top players in the CTMS market due to its diversified geographic presence and large customer base, strong brand image, and selective and active acquisition program and alliances. The company offers cloud-based CTMS. The company has a strong geographic presence in over 175 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America. The company mainly focuses on expansions and acquisitions to strengthen its dominant position in the market. For instance, in 2017, Oracle opened its Oracle Cloud EU Region in Germany, with the addition of modern infrastructure as a service (IaaS) architecture and new IaaS and platform as a service (PaaS) cloud services.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (US) held the second position in the CTMS market in 2016. The company is one of the leading providers of cloud (software-as-a-service) solutions and has strong partnerships with CROs and pharmaceutical customers. Medidata is present in more than 130 countries with more than 849 customers across the globe. The company primarily adopts the strategy of partnerships to expand its presence in the CTMS market. In 2017, the company partnered with Karyopharm Therapeutics (US) to renew its Medidata Clinical Cloud platform.

North America is expected to dominate the CTMS market during the forecast period

Geographically, the CTMS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global CTMS market during the forecast period (2017-2027). Factors such as rising number of on-going clinical trials (especially in the US), presence of leading players from both demand and supply sides, and government funding for clinical research are contributing to the large share of the North American region.

Request for FREE Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=470



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com