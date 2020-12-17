Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Future Trend, Application Outlook and Regional Overview, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 17, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market is set to grow at an exponential rate by the year 2025. Bone grafts are been increasingly used in oncologic revision prosthetic surgery, traumatology, bone regeneration, and spine surgery. Orthopedics over several years have used bone grafts and substitutes for assisting bone repair surgeries.

Key Players:

AlloSource

Baxter

DePuy Synthes Companies

Medtronic

NuVasive, Inc.

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

Orthovita

Smith&Nephew

Stryker

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Growth Drivers:

“Technological developments and trends such as stem cell and tissue engineering have demonstrated a huge potential for augmenting the prevailing performance of bone grafts. Alternatively, tissue engineering has made it possible to culture cells identical to the ones found in bone marrow.”

The market is majorly driven by the rising number of geriatric population all over the world. Ongoing technological advancements in the medical field has led to a significant shift from the use of autograft to allograft techniques. In addition, the growing cases of chronic lifestyle diseases like obesity and diabetes are estimated to further boost the market expansion.

Material Type Outlook:

Natural Autografts Allografts Demineralised Bone Matrix Others Synthetic Ceramic Composite Polymer Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)



Application Type Outlook:

Spinal Fusion

Dental

Joint Reconstruction

Craniomaxillofacial

Foot and Ankle

Long Bone

Regional Insights:

In order to study the span of this industry, the global market has been geographically segmented into the five key regions of North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America. The rise in disposable income and improving healthcare infrastructure is driving the bone draft and substitutes industry growth across the developing regions of Asia Pacific and Latin America. North America and Europe hold the largest market share attributed to the penetration of major players in these regions.

