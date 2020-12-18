New Yorker Electronics Releases New Good-Ark ESD Protection Diodes

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2020-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has released the Good-Ark Semiconductor Low Capacitance DFN0603 ESD Protection Diodes in an ultra-small, space saving 0201 package. This series provides low leakage, fast response time and low clamping voltage.

These devices are specifically designed to protect sensitive components connected to data and transmission lines from overvoltage caused by ESD (electrostatic discharge) and EFT (electrical fast transients). With its ultra small footprint and super low profile, these devices are ideal for smart phones, USB3.0 and other portable applications that have space constraints.

Additionally, Good-Ark maintains the highest quality and environmental standards. The company has been certified in Quality: ISO9001: 2008, Automotive: ISO/TS16949, Environment: ISO14001 & QC080000, Health & Safety: OHSAS18001 and Information Security: ISO/IEC27001.

Features & Benefits:

• Ultra-Small, Space Saving DFN0603 (0201) Package

• Low Leakage Current

• Low Clamping Voltage

• Low Capacitance

• RoHS Compliant and Halogen Free

Applications:

• High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI)

• USB 3.0

• Displays Digital Visual Interface (DVI) IEEE

• 1394 Firewire Ports

• Audio Lines, Speakers, Smart Phones

• Gigabit Ethernet

• LVDS

Good-Ark is one of the largest diode, rectifier and bridge rectifier manufacturers in the world. As a franchise distributor of Good-Ark Semiconductor, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full line of Semiconductor Diodes, Rectifiers, Bridge Rectifiers, Protection devices (TVS, Chip Fuse & Thermistor) and MOSFETs (Small Signal & Power MOSFETs supported by Trench Technology) in through-hole to surface mount devices as well as wafer/bare die for hybrid applications.

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).