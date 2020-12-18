Future Electronics Introduces Infineon OptiMOS™5 to Automotive Grade Power MOSFET Family

Pointe Claire, Quebec, 2020-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the new Infineon OptiMOS™5 Automotive Grade Power MOSFET Family in its lineup of available-to-sell components online.

The Infineon OptiMOS™5 Automotive Grade Power MOSFETs are delivered in two leadless packages, the 5x6mm2 SSO8 and 3×3 mm2 S3O8. These new OptiMOS™5 MOSFETs deliver more power and leading performance with reduced conduction losses and optimization for drivers and power conversion applications. These Infineon automotive grade MOSFETs are AEC-Q101 qualified.

To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/infineon-optimos5-power-mosfet-family.

