Clark Painting & Powerwashing Celebrates 20 Years in Georgia

Peachtree City, Georgia, 2020-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Clark Painting & Powerwashing is pleased to announce they are celebrating 20 years of serving residents in Georgia. The company was originally founded in Chicago in 1987 and made the move to Georgia in 2000. They’re looking forward to celebrating 35 years in business in 2022.

Clark Painting & Powerwashing proudly offers painting and powerwashing services to residents and businesses throughout the area, helping them maintain the exteriors of their properties and obtain the aesthetica appeal they want. The professional team is dedicated to providing professional service that ensures their customers are fully satisfied with the end results. They understand many homeowners and business owners don’t have the time, equipment or experience to complete these jobs and strive to ensure everyone can have the beautiful home or business they want.

Founder Joe Clark and his son Cameron take great pride in offering the home and business services their customers require to feel pride in the way their residential or commercial property looks. They strive to improve not only the appearance of the property, but it’s value as well.

Anyone interested in learning about their years in business or the services offered can find out more by visiting the Clark Painting & Powerwashing website or by calling 1-770-334-4768.

About Clark Painting & Powerwashing: Clark Painting & Powerwashing was founded in Chicago in 1987 by Joe Clark. The company moved to Georgia in 2000 and Clark was joined by his son Cameron. Although the company started with painting and powerwashing services for residential and commercial clients, they have expanded to include a variety of other services to improve the value and appearance of properties.

Press Release Contact :

Company: Clark Painting & Powerwashing

Address: 404 Doubletrace Lane

City: Peachtree City

State: GA

Zip code: 30269

Telephone number: 1-770-334-4768

Email address: joe@clarkpainting.net