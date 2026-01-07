Pet Food Packaging Market: Key Drivers Behind Global Segment Shifts

The global pet food packaging market was valued at USD 11.66 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 17.07 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030. Growth is primarily driven by increasing disposable incomes, which are boosting pet adoption rates, and the shift toward urban lifestyles that encourage keeping pets as companions and family members.

Pet owners are increasingly focused on the health and nutrition of their pets, driving demand for high-quality pet food products and premium packaging solutions. There is growing interest in customized packaging options that offer convenience, resealable closures, easy-open tabs, portion control, and sustainable materials such as biodegradable and compostable plastics. These trends are pushing innovation in packaging designs to improve both functionality and aesthetics.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market with a 36.0% revenue share in 2023

The U.S. held the largest regional share in North America in 2023

By material, paper & paperboard led the market with 50.9% share in 2023

By product, bags & pouches accounted for the largest market share in 2023

By pet type, cats represented the largest segment in 2023

Download a free sample PDF of the Pet Food Packaging Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 11.66 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 17.07 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 5.7%

Largest Regional Market: North America

Competitive Landscape

The pet food packaging market is highly competitive, with leading players employing strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product differentiation, capacity expansion, and long-term supply agreements with pet food manufacturers to maintain steady demand.

Mondi offers a variety of environmentally friendly packaging solutions, including corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, industrial bags, labels, and release liners, along with uncoated, coated, and recycled paper products.

Key Pet Food Packaging Companies

The following companies collectively hold significant market share and influence industry trends:

Mondi

Amcor Plc

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamaki Oyj

Berry Global Inc.

Contantia Flexibles

Crown

Smurfit Kappa

Transcontinental Inc.

Winpak Ltd

Sealed Air

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Recent Developments

August 2024: Mondi expanded its sustainable pre-made plastic bags portfolio with FlexiBag Reinforced, a recyclable mono-polyethylene solution featuring enhanced sealability, stiffness, and puncture resistance.

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The pet food packaging market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by rising pet ownership, urbanization, and the demand for convenient, sustainable, and high-quality packaging solutions. Companies focusing on innovation, sustainability, and advanced packaging designs are expected to maintain a competitive advantage in this evolving market.