Home Bedding Market Size, Trends and Cost Structure Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 30, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global home bedding market size is expected to reach USD 86.11 billion by 2025, according to Million Insights, registering a 5.1% CAGR over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Growth of the housing sector and increasing consumer spending on home decoration to complement their interiors are the major factors to drive the market growth. In addition, increasing consumer willingness to spend on relaxed bedding products to experience rejuvenating sleep is also boosting the market growth.

The bed linens accounted for the largest market share of 33.0%, in 2018 due to the increasing demand for premium quality home bedding products. This segment offers duvet covers, bed covers, bed sheets, and pillow covers. The manufacturers are striving to come up with superior quality products and attractive designs. Hence, they introduced bed linen with softer than cotton and moisture control attributes. For example, in 2018, Sheets & Giggles introduced lyocell bed sheets which are used 95.0% less water than normal cotton linen and made from tree eucalyptus.

The offline sales channel dominated the home bedding market and held the largest market share of over 74.0%, in 2018. This distribution channel consists of multi-brand stores, mass merchant retail channels, and specialty stores. Further, the easy availability of a wide range of home bedding products and physical checking of material, design, and size are the major factors to drive the segment growth. In the U.S., approximately 65% of U.S. people prefer mass merchants followed by 28% from specialty stores, 29% from departments, and 40% from retail. In India, the malls account for around 22% sales and 55% purchase from retail.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of over 35.0%, in 2018. The factors are responsible for the growth of this market is growing household ownership, increasing the middle-class population. In addition, increasing consumer spending capacity on premium quality home decoration products is expected to augment the regional market growth. Increasing penetration of several companies in developing countries is projected to open new avenues for market growth in the next few years.

Bed linen segment is expected to grow with CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period and expected to hold the market share of 35.0% by 2025.

Offline distribution channel accounted for the largest market share of 74.0%, in 2018 due to large presence of physical stores.

Global Home Bedding Market: Key Players

Acton & Acton Ltd., Beaumont & Brown Ltd.; Frette; D’décor; Boll & Branch LLC; American Textile Company; WestPoint; Pacific Coast Feather Company; Hollander; Sferra; Portico Inc.; Crane & Canopy and Bombay Dyeing

