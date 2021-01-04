Vishay Wet Tantalum Capacitor Optimized for Laser Guidance, Radar and Avionics Systems

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics released Vishay’s newly extended EP1 Wet-Tantalum Capacitor, supplying the industry’s highest capacitance per voltage-rating for this device type. Vishay developed this upgraded capacitor to meet the needs of military and avionics applications with new ratings in the B and C case codes.

Optimized for pulse power and energy hold-up applications in laser guidance, radar, and avionics/space systems, the EP1 is housed in an all-tantalum, hermetically sealed case for increased reliability. Vishay’s EP1 capacitor is available with radial through-hole or surface-mount terminations in the A, B, and C case codes, each with a stud-mount option, for increased design flexibility.

Built on Vishay’s proven SuperTan® technology, the enhanced EP1 now features ultra high capacitance from 3,600µF to 40,000µF in the B case code and 5,300µF to 58,000µF in the C case code. Voltage ratings for the device range from 25VDC to 125VDC. The EP1’s industry-leading values include a capacitance of 12,000µF at 80V in the C case size, which is 33% greater than the closest competing device. The capacitor features a standard capacitance tolerance of ±20%, with ±10% tolerance available.

Featuring standard tolerance of ±20%, with ±10% available, the device operates over a temperature range of -55°C to +85°C, to +125°C with voltage derating. The Vishay wet Tantalum Capacitor provides maximum ESR down to 0.015Ω at 1kHz and +25°C. It is available with tin / lead (Sn/Pb) and RoHS-compliant 100% tin terminations.

Features & Benefits:

High energy, very high capacitance design

All tantalum, hermetically sealed case

Utilizes Vishay proven SuperTan technology

Patent pending

2 terminations options: SMD and radial

Applications:

Industrial

Avionics / military / space

Ideal for capacitor banks

Samples and production quantities of the EP1 B and C case are available now from New Yorker Electronics, with lead times of 16 weeks for larger orders. New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay Dale and carries its complete line of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).