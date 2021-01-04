Greater Boston Food Bank Collaborates on Designing The New “Cross-Dock” with Proactive Philanthropy

New Bedford, MA, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — With a little help from their friends, The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) is greatly expanding the number of households they are able to serve with the redesign and expanded services of a new “cross-dock” by their distribution partner Proactive Philanthropy located in the North End of New Bedford at 25 – 51 King Street, New Bedford, MA 02745.

The pandemic has resulted in a dramatic increase in food insecurity throughout Eastern Massachusetts, the South Coast and Cape Cod. Working together, the two organizations are redesigning the facility in New Bedford to add food storage, refrigeration, work areas to prepare family-sized food packages, and loading docks to serve the estimated 66% more people who are now food insecure.

Proactive Philanthropy’s expanded 25,000 square foot cross-dock accommodates four 18-wheeler, trailer trucks on a weekly basis.

“This new cross-dock distribution set up on the South Coast has been a critical resource, helping GBFB keep up with the increased demand for food,” said Jonathan Tetrault, Vice President of Community Impact at GBFB. “The streamlined and expansive space has really made a significant difference, helping to save valuable time and money for our member agencies in the region.”

Ed McPherson of Proactive Philanthropy added, “We are delighted that we have the capacity, knowledge and capabilities to help The Greater Boston Food Bank and our South Coast community. We look forward to continue looking for additional opportunities to partner with GBFB to help serve our neighbors in need.”

About Greater Boston Food Bank:

The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) is the largest hunger-relief organization in New England and among the largest food banks in the country. In response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, GBFB distributed the equivalent of nearly 82 million meals in 2020 through its network of 600 dedicated food distribution partners and programs in the 190 cities and towns across Eastern Massachusetts. A member of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network, GBFB’s mission is to end hunger here and it is committed to providing at least three healthy meals a day to everyone in need. For more information, visit us at GBFB.org, follow us on Facebook, Twitter (@gr8bosfoodbank) and Instagram, or call us at 617.427.5200.

About Proactive Philanthropy:

Proactive Philanthropy, with over 1.4-million square feet of warehouse space, is a highly innovative and unique 503(c)(3) non-profit organization that focuses on converting surplus capital goods (real estate to lab equipment) from donor companies into charitable funding to proven non-profit organizations. Everyone wins. The donor receives both Charitable Recognition and tax benefits.

For additional information about Proactive Philanthropy, call (508) 645- 6404 or visit http://www.proactivephilanthropy.org