Hodusoft Announced Auto Dialer Software for Call Centers to Help Promote Business Growth

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a well-known VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solutions provider has announced Auto Dialer Software for call center businesses. HoduSoft’s auto dialer, which is also known as Power Dialer, is a special type of outbound dialer software that helps to dial out a set of contacts automatically. The dialer software allows call centers to perform custom management based on the call flow; play a greeting, ask for an IVR input, and more. Based on the defined conditions, all the calls can be routed to the right agent.

HoduSoft’s auto dialer system eliminates the need to dial customers’ numbers manually. It automatically dials the number from the contact list and lets agents focus on communicating and generating leads for their business. This auto dialer system comes with various useful features such as call recording, call reporting, IVR (Interactive Voice Response), call scheduling, CRM integration, live monitoring, and dashboard management. All these features help in improving the efficiency and productivity of agents.

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “In today’s time, automation is a crucial element for all call centers to enhance their operational efficiencies. As call centers need to handle a large volume of calls, they must employ a streamlined communication system to ensure enhanced customer services. Our auto dialer software is designed to assist call centers in creating a flawless communication system to generate a satisfactory customer base and improve business growth. Placing manually operated outbound calls for a large number of clients is a time-consuming process. It can further affect the efficiency of the agents and slow-down the whole process of call centers. Our power dialer software helps to dial out a set of contacts automatically, thus saves a lot of time which can be utilized to improve the agent’s efficiency and augment the whole call center process.”

Enhanced operational efficiency, improved lead generation ratio, real-time monitoring, less workforce requirement, and campaign analytics management are some of the key benefits of auto dialer software systems for call center businesses. The system also allows companies to track their performance in various outbound campaigns and creates a customized dashboard with relevant information. The insights gained from tracking the performance can further be utilized to analyze and strategize call center processes more efficiently.

The concerned person further described, “Our outbound call center software system assures a simplified and scalable approach for the outbound calling process. The dialer system not only helps in accelerating agent’s productivity but also reduces the need to hire a large workforce for managing the call center processes, thus empowers companies to achieve more with fewer resources. In addition to this, our auto dialer system also helps companies to gather better customer responses or feedback, which is essential for the growth of the company and to provide superior customer experience. With HoduSoft, customers can be assured of quality products in the form of inbound and outbound call center software that is designed to provide seamless end-to-end business communication. Our intent is to provide the customers with industry-best call center software with state-of-the-art features to promote business communication.”

Started its journey in the year 2015, HoduSoft provides superior business VoIP solutions to companies all over the world. The easy-to-use and cost-effective solutions offered by HoduSoft help businesses to ease their daily operations by making communication a flawless process. The call center software system offered by HoduSoft provides assorted features and functionality with the secured business operations to ensure flawless conversation with the customers.

