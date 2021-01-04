WeldSaver Water Saving and Coolant Control Technology Offered By Proteus

Mountain View, California, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Proteus industries bring the best solutions to water saver and coolant control technology. The Proteus WeldSaver protects welders from extreme heating. They save costly weld parts such as transformers, wires, caps, and water-cooled motors. It is a simple concept. It protects the welders by observing water coolant for the robotic welding system. This water may be flowing inwards or outwards. When the flow rate or the heat exceeds the limits, it sends a signal to the controlling devices. These signals are the warnings or errors, depending on the point values of the set. In this way, this system can save a lot of time and effort for the welders.

It functions as a water saver too. It acts as a water saver when the welder is off. It stops the incoming water using an electric valve. It collects all the operational data. It displays this data on the web. It is very easy to connect it with your robots, PLC, and welders. It is easy to use and learn too. By default, it is mounted on the fence. But, you can also mount on the robot directly. Proper control of welding machines is essential from an industrial point of view. However, the safety of the welders is very important too. In this concern, WeldSaver plays an important part.

Proteus has been serving water saver technology to the whole world for almost twenty years. We did not let pandemic affect the supply of our products. These products are very useful for the economy of the world. We believe in creating high quality and beneficial industrial products. We provide full client aid. Our sensors are used all around the world. They protect thousands of induction furnaces, welding torches, laser cutting, and plasma cutting systems. To know more about our services, you can go to our website at www.proteusind.com.