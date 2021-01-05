Joker Set to Get His Own Comic Series in 2021

For the first time since 1975, the caped crusader’s biggest villain is set to get his own comic series, where he is on the run with Commissioner Gordon on his tail.

Burbank, CA., 2021-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — If you have been keeping up with the Batman comics, then you know that 2020 was a big year for the Joker. After years of buildup, The Crown Prince of Crime finally got a chance to shine as the sole main villain of an arc in the Batman Rebirth series, which began serialization in 2016. The Joker had seen plenty of screen time in the Rebirth series before, but it was usually in the background of another villain’s plot. The last time he saw true prominence in the series was while sharing the spotlight with another popular Batman villain.

In 2020 the Joker got his chance to shine with an arc all for himself, which was adequately called “The Joker War”. And now that his time in the limelight has concluded in spectacular fashion, DC comics announced that we won’t have to say goodbye to the Joker just yet. They will be launching a new monthly series in 2021, with 40 pages coming out every month, all about the Joker.

“In March, Batman writer James Tynion IV and artist Guillem March go global with The Joker’s brand of terror and mayhem in The Joker, a new monthly ongoing series from DC,” states the official announcement from DC comics.

A plot summary of the new series has also been made available for the public, alongside the cover of Issue #1, and four cover variants.

“After an unthinkable attack on Gotham City, the Clown Prince of Crime has become the most wanted man in the world! The Joker is doing his best to stay several steps ahead of law enforcement overseas, but Jim Gordon, facing retirement, realizes this is the last manhunt of his life and vows to track down Gotham’s worst nemesis, completing his storied career. But there are some mysterious and deadly forces that are also on the hunt for The Joker, and they’re not going to let Gordon slow them down or get in the way.”

Series writer James Tynion IV stated on social media that the new Joker series will be as much about Jim Gordon as it is about the clown himself.

“I’m excited to share this story in a way that honors everything that a series about The Joker can be, while coming at if from an exciting, unexpected angle,” stated the writer. “I’m also thrilled to continue working with Sam and Mirka to expand the Punchline story we began in November as a back-up feature in this new ongoing Joker series. The Joker War was only the beginning of the terror and mayhem we’re creating!”

The last time the Joker got a series all for himself was back in 1975, in the Bronze Age of comics. If you happen to have some Bronze Age comics in your possession, they might be worth some money — well-preserved comics that were published before the 80s usually have some significant value.

