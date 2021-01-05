Harmonic Filters Market Overview with In-depth Data and Analysis Report By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global harmonic filters market size is anticipated to value USD 1.28 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025. Surging demand for harmonic filters across electronic systems to reduce effects caused due to non-linear loading and resonance is estimated to trigger the market growth for harmonic filters.

The low voltage segment dominated the global market on account of their rising applications like the construction of harbor cranes, power plants, data centers and manufacturing plants. The high voltage harmonic filters are also largely used for large power distribution and transmission equipment to reduce resonance problems.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The market has been negatively impacted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Travel restrictions being imposed by many countries have hindered the supply chain of key players operating in this market. Also, as China is one of the leading manufacturers of electronic equipment and auxiliaries, its global sale has been obstructed. However, this has created an opportunity for many local players to cater to regional demands, thereby creating stiff competition for the major organizations. Moreover, rapid technological advances and the need for reducing fluctuations are anticipated to drive the market growth for harmonic filters over the post-pandemic period.

The industrial end-use segment held the highest share of 58.0% across the global market owing to its surging usage of such filters in VFDs across several industries like energy & power manufacturing. On the other hand, the segment of commercial end-use is expected to register substantial growth in the upcoming years on account of their rising usage to reduce the harmonic level in electrical devices like electric heaters, power converters and electric motors.

In 2017, Asia Pacific held the highest share of around 35.0% across the global market due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics and the rising adoption of these harmonic filters across energy and power sectors across China and India. Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2018 to 2025 owing to rising investments by governing authorities for the promotion of renewable energy products.

Heavy investments are being undertaken by these players for product development and innovation to gain competitive advantage and to widen their product portfolio.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Global Harmonic Filters Market: Key Players

Comsys AB, Baron Power Ltd., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co, and TDK Corporation.

