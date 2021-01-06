Demand for Porcine Gelatin has Increased in Various Food & Beverage Products

The global gelatin market size is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2018 to USD 3.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Growing demand for functional and convenience food & beverage products and rising preferences for clean-label products are projected to drive the market for gelatin.

Based on source, the market is estimated to be dominated by the porcine segment in 2018.  The wide usage of porcine gelatin in various food & beverage products has influenced the demand for porcine gelatin, globally. Pork is one of the widely used and most important sources for gelatin manufacturing, worldwide. It is widely used in the food & beverage industry for different application areas such as snacks, bakery & confectionery, and meat products. The demand for porcine gelatin is stimulated by factors such as its wide availability and BSE crisis in the European region. Furthermore, it is widely preferred across regions because of its manufacturing process as it requires a short period for pretreatment and generates lesser wastewater as compared to other sources.

Pigskin is rich in collagen proteins, which are considered to be more stable in comparison with gelatin from other sources. Most of the gelatin is sourced from animal tissues, as it contains a high amount of collagen. Different methods are used to extract collagen protein, which include the salting out, alkaline, acid, and enzyme methods. Furthermore, increasing demand for sports and nutritional food & beverage products fuels the porcine gelatin demand.

The major vendors in the global gelatin market are Darling Ingredients (US), Gelita (Germany), Nitta Gelatin (Japan), Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), Weishardt (France), Trobas Gelatine (Netherlands), India Gelatine & Chemicals (India), Lapi Gelatine (Italy), Junca Gelatines (Spain), Sterling Biotech Group (India), Italgelatine (Italy), and Gelnex (Brazil).

