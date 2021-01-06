Biocides Market Manufacturing Cost Structure | SWOT Analysis | Top Company Snapshot

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Biocides Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global biocides market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising demand from end-user industries including paint & coatings, personal healthcare, food & beverage and water treatment. Furthermore, growing need for portable water in industrial and domestic application primarily due to rising population is anticipated to drive the market growth over the next eight years. In addition, the growing awareness of biocides in food & beverage application is further projected to propel the sector demand over the forecast period.

Key Players:

AkzoNobel N.V.

Akcros Chemicals

Albemarle Corporation

Arch Chemicals

Champion Technologies

Lubrizol

Anpath Group Incorporated

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Ashland

Growth Drivers:

The market is projected to witness proliferated demand over the next eight years owing to increasing application for water treatment, rising need to control microbial growth in food & beverage and growing utilization of cosmetic products . However, growing stringent regulation imposed on manufacturers due to rising environmental concerns coupled with increasing fluctuation in the raw material prices has enabled the market to witness hindered growth over the next eight years.

Product Outlook:

Halogen Compound

Metallic Compounds

Organosulfurs

Organic acids

Phenolic

Nitrogen

Halogen compound segment was accounted for more than 25% market share in 2015 and expected to witness similar trend over the next eight years owing to its low cost and increasing its raw material availability such as bromine, chlorine, and iodine. The metallic compound segment is anticipated to report the fastest growth over the forecasted period owing to increasing the need for clean water coupled with growing application as disinfectants in water treatment plants and cooling towers. Organosulfurs segment is also expected to witness proliferated growth by 2024 majorly due to rising awareness regarding products that possess antibacterial and antifungal properties to inhibit microorganism growth on metal or plastic surfaces.

Application Outlook:

Water Treatment

Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Wood Preservation

Paints and Coatings

Regional Outlook:

North America and Europe are anticipated to witness major market share over the forecast period owing to the growing end-user demand from industries including food & beverage, oil & gas, and personal care. Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for fastest growth over the forecast period primarily due to the growing expansion activity by paint & coating industry primarily on account of rapid industrialization coupled with rising infrastructural development activities. India, China, and Japan are anticipated to witness the highest share in the region majorly owing to the rising disposable income coupled with growing foreign investments. The Middle East & Africa is projected to see significant growth by 2020 mainly owing to increasing urbanization, industrialization, and globalization.

