National Lacrosse League Launches Redesigned Website With Agency Partner AOR

PHILADELPHIA, USA, 2021-Jan-07 — /EPR Network/ —The National Lacrosse League (NLL), North America’s premier professional lacrosse league, today announced the relaunch of its website, NLL.com, with a complete technological and U/X U/I redesign by AOR. Designed mobile-first for digitally native fans who want to get in on the action any time, any place, the new site captures the vision of the league and mirrors the evolution of the brand and sport.

Complete with all team’s information, player stats, and schedules, the new NLL site is an immersive experience for fans and media alike with dynamic multimedia content. Its user-friendly functionality and one-click access to ticketing, e-commerce (NLLShop.com powered by Official League Partner, Fanatics), betting (in available markets) and free-to-play gamification (powered by FanHub), centralizes the entire NLL experience. There are real-time game updates as well as archived information from historical statistics. NLL Awards and the prestigious Hall of Fame can also be explored. The site integrates with all NLL social accounts and features real-time API connections to Instagram, Twitter and prominent lead gen to all NLL email communications.

As the NLL continues to build on its recent momentum – with new brand partnerships and content distribution platforms – this site allows for upgrades to keep it at the cutting edge of technology.

“We have focused on a mobile-first, video rich strategy and aspire to be the leading sports league in an immersive site experience. It’s more than just a strategy; it’s a commitment to our fans to invest in technology and innovation to elevate their NLL experience. And this website is another key step in fulfilling that promise,” said Nick Sakiewicz, Commissioner of the National Lacrosse League. “The redesigned user-experience gives fans mobile-first access to non-stop box lacrosse action, with new features and functionality to offer a truly engaging and comprehensive experience.”

“AOR began the site creation process with comprehensive primary research to learn how current and prospective fans want to interact with the league, in order to provide the best fan experience possible. Our research gave us insight into pain points and inspired us to build the new site to be mobile first, user-friendly and, most importantly, establish the NLL as the foremost destination for all things box lacrosse for all fans. Our goal has always been to grow the sport and we think with this new site, we’ve successfully accomplished this first step,” said Derek Effinger, Account Director, AOR.

In addition to the league overhaul, the following NLL teams have also partnered with AOR to have a new site experience. This includes the: Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, New England Black Wolves, New York Riptide, Panther City Lacrosse Club, Philadelphia Wings, San Diego Seals, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors. AOR built a seamless experience between the teams and league site, and vice versa, so deep that even the content, such as player pages, stats, and more, is shared through back-end API integrations.

The new NLL.com comes as the NLL is planning for Face-off Weekend in April 2021. For the latest news, scores and highlights from across the National Lacrosse League, please visit www.NLL.com.

About the National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America’s premier professional lacrosse league. Founded in 1986, the NLL ranks third in average attendance for pro indoor sports worldwide, behind only the NHL and NBA. The League is comprised of 14 franchises across the United States and Canada: Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, New England Black Wolves, New York Riptide, Panther City Lacrosse Club (taking action on the floor 2021-22 season), Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors. For more information, visit NLL.com and find the NLL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About AOR

AOR is an independent marketing agency located in Denver, Colorado. AOR solves business problems with a full suite of creative solutions from the foundations of branding and websites to brand activation through content, video, and strategic marketing. AOR’s approach applies over two decades of talent and expertise to grow brands and improve the lives of their customers. For more information visit thinkaor.com/ and find AOR on Facebook and Instagram.