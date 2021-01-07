Continuously Improve Business Operations with John Ballis’s “Rapid ROI: Mobilizing a Sustainable Improvement Journey”

Cupertino, USA, 2021-Jan-07 — /EPR Network/ — Corporations that can’t figure out how to continuously improve may become non-competitive and sometimes go out of business. Competition is never idle. Therefore, companies must not only improve, but they must also do so at a more rapid pace than their competition to thrive.

Continuous improvement is a constant pursuit to evolve and be better. It’s a never-ending cycle that companies must be in to achieve lower operational costs and increased customer satisfaction.

In this book, John Ballis coaches CEOs and managers on how to create a highly engaged employee culture that will ultimately lead to a state of sustainability. This kind of culture will help the corporation sustain high satisfaction scores from customers because their workforce delivers products that are on time and complete and have the best quality.

“I believe that even without the CEO being physically there, they can be assured that their employees are capable of improving every day, every month, and in the years to come. This is a state of sustainability that far outlives the CEO,” says John Ballis, CEO and Founder of Lean Your Way, LLC. and author of Rapid ROI: Mobilizing a Sustainable Improvement Journey.

“In the state our world is in right now, companies must do everything they can to stay alive. in his book, John Ballis shares some of the most actionable ways CEOs and managers can help the company to, not just survive, but to thrive,” says Global Credibility Expert Mitchell Levy.

Here are a couple of the powerful AHA messages you can share from this book:

Every corporation has to continually improve because the competition is not sitting idle. Any corporation that doesn’t care about #ContinuousImprovement will soon be obsolete. https://aha.pub/JohnBallis

The change of culture and processes toward #ContinuousImprovement has to happen at every level. But it has to start at the top: from the CEO. https://aha.pub/JohnBallis

Corporations that #ContinuallyImprove: 1) reduce costs, 2) improve quality, and 3) maintain on-time and complete delivery to customers. https://aha.pub/JohnBallis

The #ROI of #ContinuousImprovement comes from saving money through a highly engaged culture. This culture mobilizes employees to reduce cost and improve quality every single day. https://aha.pub/JohnBallis

The competition is doing some form of #ContinuousImprovement every day. Corporations that are not creating something more sustainable than their competitors are bound to lose. https://aha.pub/JohnBallis

