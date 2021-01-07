MORBiZ Releases 2 Simple Web Marketing Tips to Boost Revenue in 2021

Kirkland, WA, 2021-Jan-07 — /EPR Network/ — MORBiZ, a web presence expert, is looking toward a bright 2021 by offering two simple web marketing tactics to raise small business revenue in 2021. There is no denying it, 2020 was hard. For people, for business, for just about everything. As we say goodbye to the year, let’s look forward to reconnecting with customers, growing business relationships and boosting revenues. As the world gets back on its feet, use these simple Internet visibility tactics to help your small or medium sized business increase its bottom line in 2021.

Respond to Online Reviews

One of the easiest ways to improve your online footprint is to become a part of the conversation surrounding your business. Where are people talking about you? In review sections on Google, Yelp and other web directories. These often auto generated listings provide consumers a place to share experiences, both positive and negative, with other shoppers. Responding to negative and positive reviews lets potential customers know you care about what they have to say and are willing to address possible issues. Doing so also ensures you have a voice in matters when people make possibly unjust claims about your business. Interacting with customers in this way can improve visibility because search engines incorporate reviews and responses to them into search results.

SEO your Web Presence

SEO is a term that gets tossed around a lot. Most people understand that search engine optimization is beneficial to improving the chances of a website being found organically, but with the right tactics it can be advantageous elsewhere too. Too boost offsite SEO, consider updating the descriptions of your social media channels to include relevant keywords to increase their search ranking. You can do the same for your directory listings on Google, Yelp, Yellow Pages and so forth by claiming and updating them too. While you’re at it, make sure that all of the information on these auto-generated listings is correct. Double check your phone number, website, physical address and even the business name. Inconsistent information across directory listings can decrease your search ranking. By improving your on and offsite SEO, you’ll be more likely to be found online, which ultimately translates into more dollars spent at your business.

Takeaway: Visibility is Key

Whether you run a hair salon or an auto shop, when it comes to attracting new customers from the web to your brick and mortar store, it’s necessary to make your business easy to find online. The above tips will help you do just that, all without breaking the bank.

Managing a medium or small business web presence can be time consuming, especially when you have customers to care for in person. Nevertheless, a rich online presence is more critical than ever for continued offline success. If you need a hand managing and updating your website, social media and online directory listings, turn to the Internet marketing experts at MORBiZ. Our decades of experience in hyper-local, online small business marketing have proven time and time again that we have the right tools and techniques to grow bottom lines. To learn more about our services or to get started, please give us a call at 1-855-266-7249 or use this quick contact form: www.morbiz.com/web-contact-form. Thank you for considering MORBiZ to be your online reputation management team.