HoduSoft Announced HoduCC Call Center Software with Real-Time Analytics & Report Feature

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jan-07 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a renowned VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solution provider has announced HoduCC Call Center Software with Real-time analytics & reports feature for call center businesses to help them get real-time insights into their daily operations. Starting from generating reports of agents’ performance to understanding customers’ preferences, everything can be analyzed through this call center software system. The company provides an opportunity to turn these insights into productive results through benchmark insights, customer feedback, real-time reporting and dashboard, and customer journey tracking. In all, by using the real-time analytics and reports feature, call centers can easily gather the important data of their business and generate various reports that assist them in making informed decisions.

Some of the key benefits of using HoduCC call center solution with real-time analytics and report include:

Enhanced visibility through a 360° view of communications

Better conversion rates by identifying the areas of improvements

Reduced agent churn by improving productivity and efficiencies

Superior customer services through gaining an understanding of their preferences

On the occasion of the HoduCC Call Center Software with Real-time analytics & report announcement, Mr. Bharat Lalcheta, Co-Founder & CTO said, “HoduSoft’s call center system offers a distinct facility of real-time analytics and reporting. The feature helps call centers map their customer’s journey via live dashboards and get complete access to their contact center data. In addition to that, our advanced reporting system provides high-level customizations like data columns, report templates, grouping, filtering, sorting, and more. The management team at call centers can have quick access to the customized reports with the latest relevant information they need to make important decisions regarding their call center businesses.”

Mr. Bharat Lalcheta further added, “Our professionals have designed this high-tech call center system with the intent to help businesses in providing robust, professional, and best quality customer service experience. Moreover, the in-built features like real-time analytics & report help them to keep track of the vital analytics including call volume, missed calls, wait time, etc. By implementing HoduSoft’s HoduCC call center software as part of customer care solution, call center businesses can provide better customer support without much hassle and as a result, gain a huge base of satisfied customers.”

HoduSoft’s, HoduCC- call center system is designed to empower customer experience and agents’ productivity through innovative call center solutions. The software solution is an automated system that helps to manage the communication between call center agents and customers. It comprises varied features and functionalities. One such feature is real-time analytics and reports that allow call center businesses to have real-time access to a wealth of data at their fingertips. This helps to perk up the overall efficiency, productivity, performance, and intelligence of call center businesses. On the whole, HoduSoft’s best in class call center solutions facilitate flawless business communication and ultimately help to boost ROI.

About HoduSoft

Established in the year 2015, HoduSoft is one of the top Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solutions providers having 200+ customers in 32 countries spread across 6 continents along with 51 partners offering the products across the globe. With years of experience in the VoIP industry, HoduSoft has successfully introduced various innovative products to redefine communication. The professionals at HoduSoft have hands-on experience working on several communication projects, thus they understand the key requirements of their customers and accordingly design products that are efficient as well as user-friendly.

