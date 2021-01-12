Darrell Kelley Commemorates Black History Event

New York City, USA, 2021-Jan-12 — /EPR Network/ — Between the official certification of our new president and vice-president, and the runoff elections in Georgia providing a new party majority now in both the House and the Senate, it’s been quite a week. Presidential Inauguration Day on January 20th this year will be a historic event and Georgia musician Darrell Kelley commemorates it with “Kamala” (Viral Records), his latest single about the first black woman to hold the office of vice-president of the United States. As Kamala Harris takes office this month it will mark yet another major milestone achieved within the civil and women’s rights movements.

Democrat Harris, a current junior senator and former attorney general for the state of California, along with Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump and Mike Pence, the incumbent Republican president, and vice-president during the heated and bitter 2020 elections last November. This makes her not only the highest-ranking female ever elected in the USA but also the first African American as well as Asian American to hold this vice-presidential office. This may also make the song “Kamala” the first song ever written and recorded about a duly elected United States VP.

Kelley, a prominent player in both the R&B and Gospel music world, perseveres in setting his sights during 2021 on his continued crusade of making socially conscious recordings that shine a spotlight on how many of the less fortunate and minority races within our population must deal on a daily basis with the huge discrepancy in society’s unfair meting out of justice and guarantees of basic human rights. A crusade he has tirelessly pursued all throughout his career in the entertainment industry.

The single will be distributed globally by his record company to all major digital retailers and streaming platforms on the internet. In addition, a North American radio and press campaign has just been launched to promote “Kamala”. Mainstream Top 40, Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop, and Adult Contemporary format radio stations have already been serviced with the release. Multiple personal appearances will be booked later this month. To learn more go to www.darrellkelleyofficial.com.

Darrell is currently available for interviews and/or appearances. Added news updates and other information about upcoming events may be found at www.facebook.com/darrellkelleysmusic, and is where Viral Records plans to debut his “Kamala” music video in the coming weeks. Darrell Kelley’s press kit will be provided upon request to members of the media by contacting the representative below.

