Beautiful Emergence Records drops two fresh titles, “Enough Is Enough” by Brighter Side of Sol and “Breathe” by Illnomadic, Omni MC.

HONOLULU, Hawaii, 2021-Jan-12 — /EPR Network/ — Indie label Beautiful Emergence one-two punches 2021 with dual January releases, “Enough Is Enough” by Brighter Side of Sol and “Breathe” by Illnomadic and Omni MC. Brighter Side of Sol’s “Enough Is Enough” dropped New Year’s Day 2021, while Illnomadic/Omni MC’s “Breathe” appears 23 Jan. Both have been proudly published as independent releases without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Beautiful Emergence Records music label. Bringing ethno-cultural funk and modern soul in equal measure, respectively, “Enough Is Enough” by Brighter Side of Sol, and “Breathe” by Illnomadic/Omni MC are just the latest reasons to watch this exciting new label out of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Brighter Side of Sol (often billed as BSoS) have been described as “a power trio with multicultural band members growing up in different parts of the world.” Their debut album arrived in 2020 bearing lyrics in Tamil, English, and Bahasa Malaysia with music blending funk, blues, and rock. Comprised of veteran players, BSoS members have collectively toured in locales as disparate as the US, Czech Republik, Germany, Bulgaria, Turkey, Finland, Serbia, Tbilisi, and Japan; shared the stage with countless legends including Robert Plant, Black Eyed Peas, Ozomatli, Talib Kweli, and Mos Def; played for multinational corps such as Comedy Central, Amazon Studios and Netflix; and worked with local HI heroes like Jive Slinky, Samurai Funktion, The Maneki Nekos, 83 Groove Street, Hook and Line and JP Smoketrain.

Also weighing in at heavyweight status are Illnomadic and Omni MC, whose “Breathe” single is informed by modern soul singers such as Erykah Badu, Lauren Hill, and Jean Grae. They are Navid Najafi (Illnomadic) and Geri Nicole Vanore (Omni MC).

Illnomadic is a two-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner (Hawaii Music Awards), first for Hip-Hop Album of the Year 2012 and then for “Live From Soul Sound” in 2013. Born in Tehran, Iran and immigrated to New York at the height of the Iran-Iraq war, Illnomadic found home at Hawaii at the age of 19. Today he is one of the most highly regarded emcees and hip-hop educators in the state and an outspoken ally of Native Hawaiians, Hawaiian Kingdom nationals, and indigenous peoples around the world. His 2019 solo album, “Second Language,” was also nominated for Hawaii Hip Hop Album of the Year.

Philadelphia native Omni MC is an award-winning choreographer, educator, entrepreneur, and founder of various community empowerment initiatives including Setu Tribe, a movement-centered women’s empowerment group which has grown to include men and children. Omni is also the creator and host of The Warm Up event in both Philly and Honolulu where these cities’ revered musical masters and fervent novices share the stage to create music together. Omni has studied at CAPA, PhilaDanco, University of the Arts, and Alvin Ailey. Her work includes collaboration with Cee Knowledge, (Doodlebug), Donn-T, Chuck Treece, and Ursula Rucker, and she has shared billing with popular acts such as G-Love & Special Sauce, Lyrics Born and Jedi Mind Tricks. Formerly known as Lady Omni, Omni MC has been an integral member of several projects, including the Femme-Mynistiques, Infinite Giants, and Global Local. Having worked in healing arts for over twenty years, Omni’s expressive mediums include music, dance, yoga, massage and energy work. Today she resides in Honolulu and continues to serve her Philadelphia community remotely.

“Enough Is Enough” by Brighter Side of Sol, and “Breathe” by Illnomadic/Omni MC are available from Beautiful Emergence Records label at over 500 quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, funk, soul, and modern Hawaiian music fans.

