Alaska Structures Purchases StaticStop ESD Flooring Temporary Facilities

Anchorage, AK and Avon, MA, 2021-Jan-12 — /EPR Network/ — SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, recently announced the purchase of 5,000 square feet of its StaticStop tile, SelecTile ESD to Alaska Structures for a variety of its customers who purchase or lease temporary structures.

Since 1975, Alaska Structures has created more than 65,000 engineered fabric buildings used for turnkey camp systems, modular buildings for workforce housing, field offices, aircraft hangars, on-site warehouses, etc. Many of these structures utilize computers and other electronic equipment, which require static control protection flooring.

“We’ve had an ongoing relationship with Alaska Structures because our ESD flooring, specifically the SelecTile ESD, meets the needs of a temporary structure requiring static control,” said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, Inc. “Our interlocking technology makes installation and removal a breeze with very little down time. Add in the fact that our tiles our 100 percent recyclable. If Alaska Structures cannot re-use the tiles for future customers, we can recycle them. It’s easy to see how this is a win-win for everybody.”

StaticStop ESD tiles employ a patented glue less “zipper” interlocking system that enables the flooring to be installed over existing flooring with minimal subfloor preparation. There’s no need for messy, toxic adhesive and down-time is significantly reduced—often times without need to close off an area.

Made with 70 percent recycled materials and 100 percent recyclable, SelecTile ESD meets CA 1350 Indoor Air Quality and is MAS Certified Green.

SelecTile ESD is available in black and gray. To request a sample of SelecTile ESD, please call 508-583-3200 or visit www.selectech.com.

About SelecTech, Inc.:

FreeStyle is a division of SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the “greenest” and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech’s flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

Using state-of-the-art technology and innovative product design, SelecTech has also created the top performing Place N’ Go residential flooring products, which are available at Home Depot. They are also the creators and manufacturers of StaticStop ESD flooring products. SelecTech is a vendor partner of Health Care Institute (HCI), an International Facility Management Association (IFMA) alliance partner and Starnet, an international flooring contractor cooperative. The company is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectech.com.