Neurovascular Devices Market is Expecting Huge Revenue Surge in Near Future

Neurovascular Devices Market Dynamics:

Large target patient population

With their proven clinical efficacy, interventional therapeutic procedures are being increasingly adopted for better diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy for neurological conditions. This is one of the major factors responsible for the rising adoption of interventional neurology products among the majority of neurosurgeons and medical professionals across the key markets, such as the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., and Japan. Moreover, the significant volume consumption of neurovascular devices can be mainly attributed to the large and rapidly growing patient population base for target diseases across the key markets.

Globally, a larger proportion of the population is at a risk of developing neurological or neurovascular diseases as a result of the growing prevalence of obesity, high blood pressure, smoking, and aging-related physiological changes among the elderly.

Target Audience:

# Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

# Product Sales and Distribution Companies

# Healthcare Service Providers (Hospitals and Surgical Centers)

# Non-government Organizations

# Government Regulatory Authorities

# Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

# Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

# Research and Development Companies

# Market Research and Consulting Firms

Geographical Growth Scenario:

On the basis of geography, Neurovascular Devices Market is classified into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing geographic segment in the neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market. The large market growth of this geographic segment can be attributed to the presence of a large patient population base for target diseases, rising awareness among neurosurgeons related to the benefits offered by interventional neurology devices, and ongoing government initiatives to modernize & expand healthcare infrastructure.

Global Leaders:

The key players in the neurovascular devices market focused on various strategies such as product launches & enhancements; agreements and collaborations; strategic acquisitions; and expansions to increase market shares in the global market. Product launches & enhancements were the key strategies adopted by major industry players to achieve the desired market growth during 2013-2016. This strategy was mainly adopted by Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic plc (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Penumbra, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S.), and MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China).

Apart from product launches & enhancements, many prominent players also adopted agreements & collaborations as the key growth strategy to strengthen market presence, enhance R&D capabilities, and to expand distribution networks to generate additional demand by sensitizing end users through an increase in availability of neurovascular products

